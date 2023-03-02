Rosberg X Racing reveals 2023 challenger

2023 hopes to be a year of redemption for Rosberg X Racing after missing out on defending their Extreme E championship. For Season 3, the team’s #6 Spark ODYSSEY 21 will sport a new livery that ditches the white striping in favour of a more dark grey and turquoise look.

Like the 2021 and 2022 cars, the livery was created by Sean Bull Design, who regarded it as his “favourite design yet” for the team. The paint scheme has evolved over the years, originally starting with matte black and turquoise before white was implemented for the sides in 2022.

The 2023 car returns to the 2021 colour palette but with significantly more turqoise than said vehicle. Prominently displayed on the doors is the logo for Rosberg Philanthropies, a charity formed by team owner Nico Rosberg in 2022 focusing on environmental concerns. Other sponsor decals on the car include Allianz, HRX, IG Prime, and Forza. Rosberg Philanthropies also appears on the roof beneath the team number and Extreme E logo.

The car will be piloted by Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky for the second straight year. The all-Swedish duo scored two wins at the Desert X Prix and Island X Prix 2 but were edged out for the championship by X44.

The 2023 season begins on 11/12 March with the Desert X Prix.