World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: 116 on provisional entry list

By
6 Mins read
Credit: Sonora Rally

The World Rally-Raid Championship heads to the Americas for the first time on 23–28 April for the Sonora Rally in Mexico. The provisional entry list features 116 total teams, 62 of whom are eligible to receive W2RC points (28 FIA, 34 FIM) while the remaining are domestic racers in the “National” classes (12 cars, 42 bikes) not competing for a title.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi will hope to go back-to-back after winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March, while fellow T1 drivers Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah duke it out for the points lead. Al-Attiyah looks to be the favourite as the reigning champion and Dakar Rally winner, and had been dominating the ADDC before crashing out; the latter, couple with Loeb’s stage wins at Dakar, give him the sixteen-point lead entering Sonora. Eugenio Amos will make his W2RC début for Overdrive Racing, as will brothers Cristian and Marcos Baumgart for X Rally Team. Each party is bringing two of the top T1+ vehicles in rally raid, with Amos in a Toyota Hilux while the Baumgarts unveil their new Prodrive Hunters.

Red Bulls still make up the bulk of the T3 entries and will be at full strength with the return of Francisco López Contardo, who missed Abu Dhabi to focus on raising his newborn. South Racing, Red Bull’s technical partner, brings back David Zille after he raced at Dakar and Mattias Ekström, who is racing for the W2RC in T3 after doing Dakar in T1 for Audi.

In T4, Rebecca Busi has joined FN Speed Team after running Dakar for HRT but missing Abu Dhabi due to logistical troubles.

The top three in RallyGP are separated by just eight points as Toby Price—almost three weeks removed from running the San Felipe 250 in neighbouring Baja California—hopes to keep ADDC winner Adrien Van Beveren at bay. However, third-placed Kevin Benavides arrives with a renewed vigour after missing Abu Dhabi due to a broken femur in testing days before the race. Reigning champion Sam Sunderland and his GasGas team-mate Daniel Sanders return now that they have recovered from injuries that sidelined them at Abu Dhabi. With the healed trio’s entries, every RallyGP regular is in the field. Tosha Schareina is also entered, now a Honda rider after departing KTM earlier in the week.

Skyler Howes, winner of the 2022 Sonora Rally on bikes, hopes to gain some more ground in the championship as he ranks fifth and twelve points behind Price.

The two best Rally2 finishers in Abu Dhabi, Tobias Ebster and Jean-Loup Lepan, are not racing at Sonora which gives points leader Paolo Lucci a chance to extend his advantage (though Rally2 riders may skip a round without it costing them in the championship, so Lepan’s absence ultimately does not cost him as much as it seems). However, Dakar winner Romain Dumontier makes his return after skipping the ADDC and hopes to take advantage himself. Kove Moto returns to the championship with two points-eligible bikes for Sunier and Neels Theric, the latter a new factory rider.

Rally3, a lower class for production-only bikes, will appear at a W2RC round for the first time in 2023 with three entrants including Ardit Kurtaj.

Notable faces in the National Car and UTV classes include defending four-wheel winner Daniel Gonzalez Reina and former Extreme E driver Sara Price. Camelia Liparoti, who raced at Dakar in a T3, will be a National UTV driver for AVID Racing Yamaha.

The Sonora Rally is mainly known for its bike racers, and this continues to be the case for 2023 with forty-two National riders, with almost all in the Enduro subcategory while Ben Howard is the lone Adventure rider. Seven are Malle Moto riders, meaning they will race without outside assistance; Matthew Glade and Matthew Sutherland are attempting the Ultimate Ironman Challenge of racing Sonora then immediately taking part in the Mexican 1000 afterwards.

Virtually every National Enduro rider is eligible for the Road to Dakar, in which those without prior Dakar Rally experience but excel in Sonora can earn free admission to the Rally; this is also available for the W2RC T4 class. Among those hoping to earn the ticket whom The Checkered Flag has covered include South Africa’s Dwain Barnard and Ronald Venter and Ashley Thixton, Canada’s Étienne Gélinas, Diespro riders Jatin Jain and Sebastián Olarte, and the Off Piste Adventure trio of Jordan Dukes, Matthew Ransom, and Luke Stalker.

It is important to note that the published entry list is preliminary and the actual starting grid could look different, especially if last-minute deals or injuries occur during shakedowns as was the case for the aforementioned RallyGP riders. Some names like Martin Prokop, who sits third in T1, are not listed but have confirmed they will race.

The Sonora Rally begins with a Prologue on 23 April and will run for five stages through 28 April.

FIA entry list

T1

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
200Sébastien LoebFabian LurquinBahrain Raid XtremeProdrive Hunter
201Nasser Al-AttiyahMathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR Hilux T1+
202Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
203Juan Cruz YacopiniDani OliveirasOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
204Guerlain ChicheritAlex WinocqGCK MotorsportProdrive Hunter
205Sebastian HalpernBernardo GraueX-raid TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
206Guoyu ZhangOriol MenaBAIC ORVBAIC BJ40
207Yunglian ZiHe ShaBAIC ORVBAIC BJ40
208Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovX-raid TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
209Eugenio AmosPaolo CeciOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
210Cristian BaumgartAlberto AndreottiX Rally TeamProdrive Hunter
211Marcos BaumgartKleber CinceaX Rally TeamProdrive Hunter

T3

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
300Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
301Austin JonesGustavo GugelminRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
302Mitch GuthrieKellon WalchRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamMCE-5 T3M
303Francisco López ContardoJuan Pablo LatrachRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
304Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
305João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroX-raid TeamYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
306Claude FournierSzymon GospodarczykTeam BBRCan-Am Maverick X3
307David ZilleSebastian CesanaSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
308Mattias EkströmEmil BergkvistSouth Racing Can-AmCAn-Am Maverick X3
309Annett FischerLisette BakkerX-raid TeamYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
311Diego MartinezSergio LafuenteSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3

T4

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
400Rokas BaciuškaOriol Vidal MontijanoRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
401Shinsuke UmedaAku Facundo JatonXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R
402Rebecca BusiSébastien DelaunayFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
403Eduardo PonsMónica PlazaSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo

FIM entry list

RallyGP

NumberRiderTeamBike
1Sam SunderlandRed Bull GasGas Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
2Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
9Mason KleinBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
10Skyler HowesHusqvarna Factory RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory
11José Ignacio CornejoMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
14Sebastian BühlerHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
16Ross BranchHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
18Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally
42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
47Kevin BenavidesRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
52Matthias WalknerRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
68Tosha SchareinaHondaHonda CRF 450 Rally
77Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

NumberRiderTeamBike
17Romain DumontiuerHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory
21Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
22Nathan RaffertyBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
23Konrad DąbrowskiDUUST Diverse RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
24Morrison HartMo IndustriesKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
25Mario Garrido AlonsoDiespro AdventourHusqvarna FE 450
26Francisco ArredondoBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
27Kerim Fitz-GeraldBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
28Neels ThericKove MotoKove 450 Rally
29SunierKove MotoKove 450 Rally
30Jiří BrožMontáže Brož Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
32Petr VlcekMontáže Brož Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
46Paolo LucciBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
96Jacob ArgubrightDUUST Diverse RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica

Rally3

NumberRiderTeamBike
34Massimo CamurriFreedom Rally RacingHusqvarna FE 450
35Alexander ChepurkoDUUST Diverse RacingKTM 450 EXC-F Six Days
36Ardit KurtajHigh Desert AdventuresKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica

Quad

NumberRiderTeamQuad
162Laisvydas KanciusLaisvydas KanciusYamaha 700 Raptor
165Rodolfo GuillioliPepitas Racing TeamYamaha 700 Raptor

National Cars/UTV entry list

Cars

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleCategory
601Erick PucilekMike ShirleyErick PucilekPredator X-182WD
602Luis PerocarpiMark WellsLAP MotorsportsIsuzu VehiCROSS 35004WD
603Bruce MyrehnDan FargoBruce MyrehnIsuzu VehiCROSS 35004WD

UTV

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleCategory
604Daniel Gonzalez ReinaJorge Hernandez GalvaBaja-Son Motorsports/GR UTV PowersportsPolaris RZRUTV Open
605Sara PriceSara PriceCan-Am Maverick X3UTV Mod
606Jorge CanoAbelardo RuanovaJorge CanoCan-Am Maverick X3UTV
607Brock HarperSteven GeistBrock HarperYamaha YXZ1000RUTV Stock
608Jim PriceSienna PricePrice RacingArctic Cat Wildcat XXUTV Open
609Camelia LiparotiAnthoiny AlbonoAVID Racing YamahaYamaha YXZ1000RUTV
610Zach LumsdenShannon MohamTrophyLiteCan-Am Maverick X3UTV Mod
611Craig LumsdenAndrew FarmerTrophyLiteCan-Am Maverick X3UTV Mod
612Carlos CastroCarlos SachsTeam BBRUTV Turbo

National Moto entry list

Enduro

NumberRiderTeamBike
502Billy TrappMichael MayersKTM 500 XCF-W
503Matthew RansomOff Piste AdventureHusqvarna FE 450
504Patrick ReyesPatrick ReyesKTM 450
505Ryan NarinoRyan NarinoYamaha WR450F
506Scott ThorntonTeam 150 RacingKTM 500 XCF
507Lance WebbTeam 150 RacingKTM 450 XCF-W
508Matthew GladeRallyMotoShopHusqvarna FE 501
509Weston CarrHigh Desert AdventuresKTM 450 XC-F
511Mario MendozaMario MendozaHusqvarna FE 501
512John HensonHenson Factory RacingKTM 450 XCF-W
513Brendan CrowBrendan CrowKTM 500 EXC-F
515Digby NorrisTriple F RacingHusqvarna FE 501S
516Bryan PedersonBryan PedersonSherco 450 SEF
517Devon MahonDevon MahonKTM 450 XC-F
518John SuvantoJohn SuvantoKTM 500
519Douglas ZacarasDouglas ZacarasKTM 450 XC-W
522Tibi ImbuzanTibi ImbuzanHusqvarna FX 450
523Jatin JainDiespro AdventourHusqvarna FE 501
524Sebastián OlarteDiespro AdventourHusqvarna FE 450
525Ashley ThixtonFreedom Rally RacingHusqvarna FE 450
526Francisco AlvarezFreedom Rally RacingHusqvarna FE 501
527Jorge EscobedoFreedom Rally RacingHusqvarna FE 450
529Gregorio Martos LopezFreedom Rally RacingHusqvarna FE 450
530Henry David CubidesFreedom Rally RacingKTM 500 XCF-W
531Étienne GélinasFreedom Rally RacingKTM 450 SX-F
532Ronald VenterFreedom Rally RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
533Dwain BarnardFreedom Rally RacingKTM 450 XCF
534Andreu MiróAndreu MiróHusqvarna FE 501
535Luke StalkerOff Piste AdventureHusqvarna FE 450
536Jordan DukesOff Piste AdventureHusqvarna FE 450
537Don HattonFreedom Rally RacingHusqvarna FE 450
538Miguel DonovanGeek RacingHusqvarna FE 501
539Ben LauderdaleDiespro AdventourHusqvarna FE
540Gavin FergusonMichael MayersHusqvarna FE 501S
541Michael MayersMichael MayersYamaha YZ450FX

Malle Moto

NumberRiderTeamBike
501Matt SutherlandMatt SutherlandKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
510Hector GuerreroMocedi Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
514Vladymir MalyarevichVladymir MalyarevichKTM 500 EXC-F
520Alexander KachaevAlexander KachaevKTM 450 EXC-F
521Benjamin MyersBenjamin MyersHusqvarna FE 501
528Ben HowardBen HowardTénéré Spirit Experience
542Paul MunfordPaul MunfordHonda CRF 450 Rally
Underscore – Adventure category
