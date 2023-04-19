2023 Sonora Rally: 116 on provisional entry list

The World Rally-Raid Championship heads to the Americas for the first time on 23–28 April for the Sonora Rally in Mexico. The provisional entry list features 116 total teams, 62 of whom are eligible to receive W2RC points (28 FIA, 34 FIM) while the remaining are domestic racers in the “National” classes (12 cars, 42 bikes) not competing for a title.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi will hope to go back-to-back after winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March, while fellow T1 drivers Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah duke it out for the points lead. Al-Attiyah looks to be the favourite as the reigning champion and Dakar Rally winner, and had been dominating the ADDC before crashing out; the latter, couple with Loeb’s stage wins at Dakar, give him the sixteen-point lead entering Sonora. Eugenio Amos will make his W2RC début for Overdrive Racing, as will brothers Cristian and Marcos Baumgart for X Rally Team. Each party is bringing two of the top T1+ vehicles in rally raid, with Amos in a Toyota Hilux while the Baumgarts unveil their new Prodrive Hunters.

Red Bulls still make up the bulk of the T3 entries and will be at full strength with the return of Francisco López Contardo, who missed Abu Dhabi to focus on raising his newborn. South Racing, Red Bull’s technical partner, brings back David Zille after he raced at Dakar and Mattias Ekström, who is racing for the W2RC in T3 after doing Dakar in T1 for Audi.

In T4, Rebecca Busi has joined FN Speed Team after running Dakar for HRT but missing Abu Dhabi due to logistical troubles.

The top three in RallyGP are separated by just eight points as Toby Price—almost three weeks removed from running the San Felipe 250 in neighbouring Baja California—hopes to keep ADDC winner Adrien Van Beveren at bay. However, third-placed Kevin Benavides arrives with a renewed vigour after missing Abu Dhabi due to a broken femur in testing days before the race. Reigning champion Sam Sunderland and his GasGas team-mate Daniel Sanders return now that they have recovered from injuries that sidelined them at Abu Dhabi. With the healed trio’s entries, every RallyGP regular is in the field. Tosha Schareina is also entered, now a Honda rider after departing KTM earlier in the week.

Skyler Howes, winner of the 2022 Sonora Rally on bikes, hopes to gain some more ground in the championship as he ranks fifth and twelve points behind Price.

The two best Rally2 finishers in Abu Dhabi, Tobias Ebster and Jean-Loup Lepan, are not racing at Sonora which gives points leader Paolo Lucci a chance to extend his advantage (though Rally2 riders may skip a round without it costing them in the championship, so Lepan’s absence ultimately does not cost him as much as it seems). However, Dakar winner Romain Dumontier makes his return after skipping the ADDC and hopes to take advantage himself. Kove Moto returns to the championship with two points-eligible bikes for Sunier and Neels Theric, the latter a new factory rider.

Rally3, a lower class for production-only bikes, will appear at a W2RC round for the first time in 2023 with three entrants including Ardit Kurtaj.

Notable faces in the National Car and UTV classes include defending four-wheel winner Daniel Gonzalez Reina and former Extreme E driver Sara Price. Camelia Liparoti, who raced at Dakar in a T3, will be a National UTV driver for AVID Racing Yamaha.

The Sonora Rally is mainly known for its bike racers, and this continues to be the case for 2023 with forty-two National riders, with almost all in the Enduro subcategory while Ben Howard is the lone Adventure rider. Seven are Malle Moto riders, meaning they will race without outside assistance; Matthew Glade and Matthew Sutherland are attempting the Ultimate Ironman Challenge of racing Sonora then immediately taking part in the Mexican 1000 afterwards.

Virtually every National Enduro rider is eligible for the Road to Dakar, in which those without prior Dakar Rally experience but excel in Sonora can earn free admission to the Rally; this is also available for the W2RC T4 class. Among those hoping to earn the ticket whom The Checkered Flag has covered include South Africa’s Dwain Barnard and Ronald Venter and Ashley Thixton, Canada’s Étienne Gélinas, Diespro riders Jatin Jain and Sebastián Olarte, and the Off Piste Adventure trio of Jordan Dukes, Matthew Ransom, and Luke Stalker.

It is important to note that the published entry list is preliminary and the actual starting grid could look different, especially if last-minute deals or injuries occur during shakedowns as was the case for the aforementioned RallyGP riders. Some names like Martin Prokop, who sits third in T1, are not listed but have confirmed they will race.

The Sonora Rally begins with a Prologue on 23 April and will run for five stages through 28 April.

FIA entry list

T1

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 200 Sébastien Loeb Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 202 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive 203 Juan Cruz Yacopini Dani Oliveiras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive 204 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq GCK Motorsport Prodrive Hunter 205 Sebastian Halpern Bernardo Graue X-raid Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus 206 Guoyu Zhang Oriol Mena BAIC ORV BAIC BJ40 207 Yunglian Zi He Sha BAIC ORV BAIC BJ40 208 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov X-raid Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus 209 Eugenio Amos Paolo Ceci Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive 210 Cristian Baumgart Alberto Andreotti X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter 211 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter

T3

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 300 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick X3 301 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick X3 302 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 T3M 303 Francisco López Contardo Juan Pablo Latrach Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 304 Cristina Gutiérrez Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 305 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 306 Claude Fournier Szymon Gospodarczyk Team BBR Can-Am Maverick X3 307 David Zille Sebastian Cesana South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 308 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist South Racing Can-Am CAn-Am Maverick X3 309 Annett Fischer Lisette Bakker X-raid Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 311 Diego Martinez Sergio Lafuente South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3

T4

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Montijano Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 401 Shinsuke Umeda Aku Facundo Jaton Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R 402 Rebecca Busi Sébastien Delaunay FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 403 Eduardo Pons Mónica Plaza South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo

FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 1 Sam Sunderland Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 2 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 8 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 9 Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 10 Skyler Howes Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory 11 José Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 16 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 18 Daniel Sanders Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 47 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 52 Matthias Walkner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 68 Tosha Schareina Honda Honda CRF 450 Rally 77 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 17 Romain Dumontiuer HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory 21 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 22 Nathan Rafferty BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 23 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 24 Morrison Hart Mo Industries KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 25 Mario Garrido Alonso Diespro Adventour Husqvarna FE 450 26 Francisco Arredondo BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 27 Kerim Fitz-Gerald BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 28 Neels Theric Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 29 Sunier Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 30 Jiří Brož Montáže Brož Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 32 Petr Vlcek Montáže Brož Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 46 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 96 Jacob Argubright DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica

Rally3

Number Rider Team Bike 34 Massimo Camurri Freedom Rally Racing Husqvarna FE 450 35 Alexander Chepurko DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 EXC-F Six Days 36 Ardit Kurtaj High Desert Adventures KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica

Quad

Number Rider Team Quad 162 Laisvydas Kancius Laisvydas Kancius Yamaha 700 Raptor 165 Rodolfo Guillioli Pepitas Racing Team Yamaha 700 Raptor

National Cars/UTV entry list

Cars

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Category 601 Erick Pucilek Mike Shirley Erick Pucilek Predator X-18 2WD 602 Luis Perocarpi Mark Wells LAP Motorsports Isuzu VehiCROSS 3500 4WD 603 Bruce Myrehn Dan Fargo Bruce Myrehn Isuzu VehiCROSS 3500 4WD

UTV

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Category 604 Daniel Gonzalez Reina Jorge Hernandez Galva Baja-Son Motorsports/GR UTV Powersports Polaris RZR UTV Open 605 Sara Price Sara Price Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV Mod 606 Jorge Cano Abelardo Ruanova Jorge Cano Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 607 Brock Harper Steven Geist Brock Harper Yamaha YXZ1000R UTV Stock 608 Jim Price Sienna Price Price Racing Arctic Cat Wildcat XX UTV Open 609 Camelia Liparoti Anthoiny Albono AVID Racing Yamaha Yamaha YXZ1000R UTV 610 Zach Lumsden Shannon Moham TrophyLite Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV Mod 611 Craig Lumsden Andrew Farmer TrophyLite Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV Mod 612 Carlos Castro Carlos Sachs Team BBR UTV Turbo

National Moto entry list

Enduro

Number Rider Team Bike 502 Billy Trapp Michael Mayers KTM 500 XCF-W 503 Matthew Ransom Off Piste Adventure Husqvarna FE 450 504 Patrick Reyes Patrick Reyes KTM 450 505 Ryan Narino Ryan Narino Yamaha WR450F 506 Scott Thornton Team 150 Racing KTM 500 XCF 507 Lance Webb Team 150 Racing KTM 450 XCF-W 508 Matthew Glade RallyMotoShop Husqvarna FE 501 509 Weston Carr High Desert Adventures KTM 450 XC-F 511 Mario Mendoza Mario Mendoza Husqvarna FE 501 512 John Henson Henson Factory Racing KTM 450 XCF-W 513 Brendan Crow Brendan Crow KTM 500 EXC-F 515 Digby Norris Triple F Racing Husqvarna FE 501S 516 Bryan Pederson Bryan Pederson Sherco 450 SEF 517 Devon Mahon Devon Mahon KTM 450 XC-F 518 John Suvanto John Suvanto KTM 500 519 Douglas Zacaras Douglas Zacaras KTM 450 XC-W 522 Tibi Imbuzan Tibi Imbuzan Husqvarna FX 450 523 Jatin Jain Diespro Adventour Husqvarna FE 501 524 Sebastián Olarte Diespro Adventour Husqvarna FE 450 525 Ashley Thixton Freedom Rally Racing Husqvarna FE 450 526 Francisco Alvarez Freedom Rally Racing Husqvarna FE 501 527 Jorge Escobedo Freedom Rally Racing Husqvarna FE 450 529 Gregorio Martos Lopez Freedom Rally Racing Husqvarna FE 450 530 Henry David Cubides Freedom Rally Racing KTM 500 XCF-W 531 Étienne Gélinas Freedom Rally Racing KTM 450 SX-F 532 Ronald Venter Freedom Rally Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 533 Dwain Barnard Freedom Rally Racing KTM 450 XCF 534 Andreu Miró Andreu Miró Husqvarna FE 501 535 Luke Stalker Off Piste Adventure Husqvarna FE 450 536 Jordan Dukes Off Piste Adventure Husqvarna FE 450 537 Don Hatton Freedom Rally Racing Husqvarna FE 450 538 Miguel Donovan Geek Racing Husqvarna FE 501 539 Ben Lauderdale Diespro Adventour Husqvarna FE 540 Gavin Ferguson Michael Mayers Husqvarna FE 501S 541 Michael Mayers Michael Mayers Yamaha YZ450FX

Malle Moto

Number Rider Team Bike 501 Matt Sutherland Matt Sutherland KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 510 Hector Guerrero Mocedi Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 514 Vladymir Malyarevich Vladymir Malyarevich KTM 500 EXC-F 520 Alexander Kachaev Alexander Kachaev KTM 450 EXC-F 521 Benjamin Myers Benjamin Myers Husqvarna FE 501 528 Ben Howard Ben Howard Ténéré Spirit Experience 542 Paul Munford Paul Munford Honda CRF 450 Rally Underscore – Adventure category