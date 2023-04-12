Corey Heim making Xfinity debut at Dover

It is Heim Time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On Tuesday, Sam Hunt Racing announced Corey Heim will make his Xfinity début at Dover Motor Speedway on 29 April, driving the #24 Toyota GR Supra.

“It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity Series,” said Heim. “I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true.”

“It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam and I have talked about running races for a few years now. To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait. I want to have a strong run in my début. I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all.”

Heim is in his second Craftsman Truck Series season, having won Rookie of the Year honours and two races in 2022. The Toyota Racing Development driver, driving for TRICON Garage after migrating from now-Chevrolet Kyle Busch Motorsports, is currently seventh in points after six races with four top tens and a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas. He placed fourteenth during his ROTY campaign with two wins, two poles, and ten top tens in sixteen races.

While the Truck Series does not race at Dover, he finished sixth in the ARCA Menards Series East race there in 2020.

“We’re really looking forward to having Corey take his first step into the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” said team owner Sam Hunt. “Corey is a driver that I’ve been a believer in for years now, and I think he is going to really enjoy working with our group and put in a strong performance right out of the gate. It will be a learning experience for him, but also a great chance to surprise some folks in our #24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra.”

The #24 is being piloted by multiple faces in 2023, with Connor Mosack taking up the bulk of the schedule including the last four races after Parker Chase and Tyler Reddick ran the first three to start the year. After seven races, the car is twenty-third in owner points with a best finish of thirteenth at Las Vegas courtesy of Reddick.