Back-to-back for Sutton at Brands Hatch after heartbreaking end to potential maiden win for Collard

Ricky Collard looked likely for a maiden British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) win at Brands Hatch to end the days’ proceedings, but instead saw it snatched away with two laps to go after a time penalty was added for infringing track limits.

This gifted the win to Ash Sutton who went back-to-back for NAPA Racing UK and third in the championships after two wins and a second place, with the three-time champion erasing bad memories of Donington Park.

Collard seemingly didn’t know that he had a penalty added on as he fought to the finish to take it on the chequered flag and even attempted to go into Parc Ferme for the post-race celebrations, as Toyota Gazoo Racing UK ponder what might have been.

This after he took the top spot on the opening lap passing pole sitter, Bobby Thompson who ended up with a best-ever second place.

While Sutton charged from 11th place showing scary pace within no time at all getting behind Collard and the latter defended valiantly as he fended off the Ford Focus even when initially losing the place late on.

Tom Ingram inherited a podium as a result and Dan Cammish and Colin Turkington bagged more points in fourth and fifth. Adam Morgan also endured a positive end to the day with sixth.

Rory Butcher and George Gamble who initially started at the front were dogged with punctures and oil issues for the former meaning that it was a poor end to a potentially lucrative day silverware-wise for Toyota Gazoo Racing. The action now moves on to Snetterton.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Brands Hatch Indy

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 24 Laps

2. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +0.948s

3. Tom Ingram , BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +5.901s

4. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +7.623s

5. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +8.457s

6. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +9.507s

7. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +9.682s

8. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +9.800s

9. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +10.680s

10.Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +11.677s

11. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +11.953s

12. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +15.352s

13. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +20.399s

14. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +21.909s

15. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +24.073s

16. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +24.648s

17. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +25.225s

18. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +33.652s

19. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +37.944s

20. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +38.319s

21. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +1 Lap

22. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +2 Laps

23. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +2 Laps

24. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +2 Laps

25.Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK DNF

26. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +DNF

27. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing DNS