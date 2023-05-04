Bubba Wallace joins TRICON for 2 Truck races

Bubba Wallace has joined TRICON Garage for his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races since 2021 when he drives the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Darlington Raceway on 12 May and North Wilkesboro Speedway on 20 May.

After being a championship contender in 2013 and 2014, Wallace has only made sporadic returns to the Truck Series since 2017, running five races and winning at Michigan that year. His last start was an eleventh at the inaugural Bristol Dirt Race in 2021 for Spencer Davis Motorsports, though he qualified Stewart Friesen’s #52 truck at Kansas last year. As a Truck driver, he has six victories.

“Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our programme,” said TRICON co-owner Johnny Gray. “We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the #1 will be no exception.”

Wallace currently races in the Cup Series, now in his third season with 23XI Racing. He sits twenty-first in points with a pair of top ten and a best run of fourth at Las Vegas. In 2022, he placed nineteenth in the standings with a win at Kansas.

He has never raced at Darlington or North Wilkesboro in the Trucks, the latter only just appearing on the calendar for any NASCAR series for the first time since 1996. In nine career Cup starts at Darlington, his best finish was ninth in the 2022 fall race.

The #11 is twenty-first in owner points with Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, and Jason White having made starts; Grala and Sawalich hold its best run so far of ninth. Toni Breidinger will make her Truck début in the #1 in Saturday’s Kansas event, while Jesse Love will do so at Gateway in June.