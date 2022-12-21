Josh Williams to run 2023 full-time Xfinity with DGM

Josh Williams‘ stint at B.J. McLeod Motorsports did not go as planned, but he has landed back on his feet in very familiar territory as he will once again run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2023 with DGM Racing. It will be his fifth year as a full-time Xfinity driver, all with DGM, and once again in the #92 Chevrolet Camaro.

“We are eager to get the #92 back on the track for full-time competition and couldn’t be happier to welcome Josh and his sponsors back home,” said team owner Mario Gosselin. “We began this journey together many years ago. It means a lot to me and the people of DGM that Josh believes in our program and what we are continuing to build in our family-run shop. We are ready to make everyone proud, create a name for ourselves, and chase some victories in 2023.”

Williams departed DGM for BJMM in 2022 with the plan of running the full schedule while also making his Cup Series début for McLeod’s other operation Live Fast Motorsports. While he achieved the latter, running a pair of races at Bristol Dirt and Indianapolis, an underperforming Xfinity campaign prompted him to leave the team midseason. He rejoined DGM for the final ten races and scored a best finish of fifteenth in the last round at Phoenix.

The former ARCA driver entered the Xfinity Series in 2016 with Jimmy Means before joining DGM, then known as King Autosport. After making sporadic starts in his first three Xfinity seasons, he upgraded to the entire slate in 2019. His best season came in 2020 when he scored six top tens and finished fifteenth in points.

“Really excited to be back in the #92 for DGM Racing,” Williams commented. “We have had a long relationship and a lot of success together in years past. Everyone at DGM is like family and I know that 2023 is going to be a successful season for everyone.

“Mario is a true racer and an extremely hard worker. He is always searching for ways to be better and more competitive every week. His drive to have a successful race team means a lot to me, and I’m glad to be back home where I belong.”

DGM also fielded the #36 and #91 primarily for Alex Labbé and Mason Massey, though they did not run every race. The team has not announced a driver lineup for the 2023 season.