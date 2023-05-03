Mason Maggio rejoins Reaume at Kansas

In 2022, Mason Maggio made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début with Reaume Brothers Racing. A year later, he has rejoined the team for Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway. He will drive the #33 Ford F-150 with sponsorship from Professional AG Services, an agricultural consulting business based in Kansas City.

“This race has been marked on my calendar after gaining experience there last year,” said Maggio. “Kansas is a really fun track and one that I feel suits my driving style. I’m really excited to be back at Reaume Brothers Racing with Josh (Reaume) and everyone else that puts a hand on these trucks.

“I’m super excited to welcome back Professional AG Services, Show Me Real Estate, and Ranch 4-D back on board with us. We’ve built a great relationship since we started working together and to have the opportunity to represent Kansas City based businesses at their home track is awesome.”

An 18-year-old late model racer, Maggio ran four Truck races for RBR in 2022 starting with a twenty-seventh at Gateway. He also raced at Kansas and finished thirty-second.

He began 2023 by entering his first Xifinity Series race at Las Vegas for MBM Motorsports but missed the show. A second qualifying attempt succeeded at Richmond where he placed thirty-first.

Maggio also ran the Atlanta Truck race for Young’s Motorsports, which ended with a lap 52 crash.

“Mason was able to understand racing at Kansas very early in the race, and allowed himself to learn from other competitors and himself,” Reaume commented. “Qualities like that separate good drivers from great drivers, and I am excited to bring Mason back to a track that he has a notebook for.”

The #33 was being piloted by Mason Massey for the full season, and he sits twenty-eighth in points with a best finish of eleventh at Texas. A reason for the switch was not immediately given. The current entry list does not mention Massey in any ride, though the team also has an alliance with AM Racing to field the #22 which currently has Reaume listed as its driver.