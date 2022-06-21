Nick Leitz enters NASCAR national series in Nashville with Reaume

Nick Leitz‘s rise through the regional levels of stock car racing have brought him to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where he seeks to make his début at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday. The effort will come with Reaume Brothers Racing, who announced the signing on Tuesday.

The Leitz family has a decorated history of racing in their native Virginia. For three generations prior to Leitz, the family competed at Langley Raceway in disciplines like oval track and drag racing. Leitz himself got into motorsport by karting at the circuit before breaking into legends cars and late models.

“I’m so excited about racing the Trucks, especially making my first start at Nashville; that place looks bad fast,” said Leitz. “Also having my family and friends there and many people back home watching it on TV will be a lot of fun as well as a big learning experience. I’m excited what next year holds as well and see if we can continue this momentum and excitement forward.”

He currently competes in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at various Virginia speedways, with particular emphasis on Dominion Raceway. He won at the Woodford short track in April and earlier this month. He is currently fifteenth in the Weekly Series Division III national standings and fourth in the Dominion track championship.

“Nick has an extensive resumé with a significant amount of late model experience,” commented team owner Josh Reaume. “We are looking forward to watching him develop in the top tiers of NASCAR for years to come.”

RBR has provided multiple drivers with opportunities in the Truck Series. Newcomers in 2022 who raced with the team include Jade Buford, Loris Hezemans, Chase Janes, Brayton Laster, Blake Lothian, Mason Maggio, Thad Moffitt (in alliance with GMS Racing), Brad Pérez, and Armani Williams.