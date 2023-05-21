Sutton Snetterton double with dominant Race Two win, Jelley set for reverse grid pole

Ash Sutton continues to dominate this year’s British Touring Car Championship since his poor start at Donington Park with a fourth race win of the season for the three-time BTCC champion with a lights to flag victory for the NAPA Racing UK driver at Snetterton.

Sutton sealed Race One honours with Jake Hill offering some resolve. But with the slick shot soft tyres on his car, the win was almost Sutton’s when his car hit the grid for Race Two as he had a nearly five-second gap throughout the race to the BMW pack in second and third as Colin Turkington finished on the podium.

Albeit, with pressure from Dan Rowbottom in fourth who gained three places also on the soft rubber, as Tom Ingram finished seventh spot with many factors in having the hard tyre and being really under the weather hampering the defending champion.

Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley finished in between, with the likes of Dan Cammish and from further back, Ricky Collard and Tom Chilton unable to make masses of progress

It is now a 16-point gap to Ingram in second and 22 to Turkington in third, with Cammish 24 points back from his teammate after heading into the weekend leading the pack. The dominance continues for Sutton.

In terms of Race Three, reverse grid pole has gone to Stephen Jelley who will start alongside Adam Morgan and Dan Rowbottom. Ash Sutton said after the draw that he will not win five on the spin but starts sixth albeit on the hard tyre.