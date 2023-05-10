Veloce Racing switches to red livery for Hydro X Prix

Veloce Racing‘s #5 will sport a new look for this weekend’s Hydro X Prix as they trade in green for red. On Wednesday, the team revealed their new livery to reflect sponsor E.ON.

“We can’t wait for the Hydro X Prix in Scotland and the car, complete with its new look E.ON colours, looks absolutely mega,” said team CEO Daniel Bailey. “The opening weekend of the Extreme E season in Saudi Arabia was one we’ll never forget and we’re looking forward to challenging for honours again this weekend.”

Since their inaugural season in 2021, Veloce’s Spark ODYSSEY 21 had featured a black base with green trim as both are the brand’s colours. More green was added to the 2022 car, most notably in the form of a diagonal stripe along the doors. E.ON became a team sponsor for the second season.

While E.ON is headquartered in Germany, its British subsidiary is one of the largest electricity companies in the United Kingdom; the Hydro X Prix therefore serves as its home race, set to take place in Scotland. Veloce driver Kevin Hansen had visited the race site in Glenmuckloch in March as part of the track reveal.

“We are hugely excited about our ongoing relationship with Veloce Racing and the car looks absolutely fantastic ahead of the Hydro X Prix in Scotland,” commented E.ON UK CEO Scott Somerville. “By working with Veloce we’re able to reach a huge number of people and champion both organisations’ shared values around essential topics like fighting the climate crisis and making even more progress towards equality and meaningful diversity.”

Besides red replacing green on the vehicle, E.ON’s logo is also prominently displayed along the firesuits of Hansen and Molly Taylor.

“The car looks great and we’re looking to carry on our momentum from the fantastic results we achieved in Saudi Arabia last time out,” Taylor stated. “The spirit within the team is really high, everyone is working extremely hard, and we are committed to fighting at the front once more for Veloce Racing.”

Veloce currently leads the championship after winning the first race at the Desert X Prix and finishing runner-up in the second. Although ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team recorded identical results, placing second in Race #1 and winning Race #2, Veloce holds a two-point edge thanks to their three heat wins.

“The car looks fast and I’m sure it’s going to be fast, so bring on the Hydro X Prix in Scotland,” Hansen said. “This is the kind of surface and layout that hopefully suits my style, plus both Molly and I, as well the whole team, are working so well together, so we are excited about our potential for the weekend.”