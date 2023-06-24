NASCAR Truck Series

Carson Hocevar dominates final stage for Rackley Roofing 200 win

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Reading the box score, it might seem like Carson Hocevar took the lead with forty laps remaining and cruised to his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, but his night in Nashville Superspeedway was a bit more stressful than that.

While he indeed took the lead from Corey Heim, it came on the heels of a restart following Dean Thompson‘s crash after spinning into the wall. After fending off pole-sitter Nick Sanchez and Zane Smith for the next thirty laps, their challenges became more of a concern after Stewart Friesen tapped Grant Enfinger and they spun through the grass with eight laps remaining.

Although too far out to force overtime, Hocevar still had to hang on for three more laps and ultimately pulled it off. The victory is his second of 2023 after claiming Texas in April, that also coming with a frantic final restart.

Smith settled for second, but it still provided him his first top ten since Kansas in early May.

“We just simply just struggled from first to second, but we were really good from third to fourth. That’s all there was to it,” said Smith. “I was honestly kind of bummed out when the caution came out there, because I knew we struggled all day on restarts. We had a really fast Speedco Ford. Just wish we had the clean air there. It’s been a rough four to five weeks. So to leave here with a stage win and being able to contend all night long, we should all be pretty proud.”

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion Jake Drew finished twelfth in his Truck début, while defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champ Layne Riggs was twenty-seventh in his first Truck race in a Chevrolet.

Thompson and Lawless Alan had difficult days, the former later being summoned to the NASCAR hauler for not reporting to the infield care centre after his wreck. Alan was collected in a lap five crash with Hailie Deegan, prompting him to call her “talentless” and added it was “not the first time she wrecked me. She does it to fucking everybody,” before hitting the wall five laps later.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1742Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
2838Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord150Running
312Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet150Running
4411Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota150Running
5241Bayley CurreyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
6124Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
71525Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet150Running
81716Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota150Running
91699Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord150Running
102135Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet150Running
11515Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota150Running
122466Jake DrewThorSport RacingFord150Running
13623Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet150Running
141017Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota150Running
152388Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord150Running
162256Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota150Running
17281Toni BreidingerTRICON GarageToyota150Running
181852Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota150Running
192920Nick LeitzYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet149Running
203234Mason MaggioReaume Brothers RacingFord149Running
213404Cory RoperRoper RacingFord148Running
22943Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet148Running
231419Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet148Running
242730Jonathan ShaferOn Point MotorsportsToyota147Running
253312Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
263533Chase JanesReaume Brothers RacingFord147Running
273102Layne RiggsYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
282013Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord146Running
29259Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet144Running
301351Jack WoodKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet144Running
311198Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota133Running
32324Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet119Running
33365Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota104DVP
342632Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet92Accident
353046Memphis VillarrealG2G RacingToyota26Electrical
361945Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet7Accident
DNQ14Trey HutchensTrey Hutchens RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
