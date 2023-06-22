Jake Drew making NASCAR Truck debut at Nashville

Jake Drew will compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time on Friday at Nashville Superspeedway, driving the #66 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing.

Drew is the reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion, winning three races and scoring top tens in all but the season finale. The triumph came a year after losing the 2021 title on a tiebreaker.

Despite his success in ARCA West, team owner Bob Bruncati shuttered Sunrise Ford Racing‘s ARCA programme at the end of 2022, leaving Drew without a ride.

“I just want to thank all the great people at Ford Performance and ThorSport Racing for making this opportunity happen,” said Drew. “ThorSport and their incredible team out of Sandusky, Ohio plays a crucial role in making all this possible and I was privileged to meet and spend some time with them preparing for this race. My dream continues from winning the ARCA Menards West championship with the help of Bob Bruncati to my next big step in making my Craftsman Truck Series début. I’m thankful to be on this journey and excited to see what comes next.”

The 23-year-old is the third driver to race the #66 in 2023 after Joey Logano at Bristol Dirt and Conner Jones. Like Drew, Jones’ nine-race schedule in the #66 comes in his first foray into the Trucks. Logano won his one-off.