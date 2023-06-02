NASCAR Truck Series

Corey Heim out for Gateway Trucks with illness

Credit: David Jensen/Getty Images

An illness will keep Corey Heim on the sidelines for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. To fill the hole, TRICON Garage has performed a seat shuffle as Jesse Love moves from the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro to Heim’s #11, while Toni Breidinger arrives to pilot the #1.

“Really tough to come to terms with missing a race but I know it’s the right decision for my health,” wrote Heim. “Excited to be back soon!”

His sickness means Heim will not be able to defend his Gateway victory after claiming the 2022 win from the pole. He is currently the points leader after eleven races with a win at Martinsville and riding a five-race streak of top tens, and can potentially lose the top spot if second-placed Ty Majeski performs well; Heim leads Majeski by twenty-six points.

Despite missing a race, Heim is expected to receive a waiver to remain playoff eligible.

Love, the current ARCA Menards Series championship leader, was already set to make his Truck début at Gateway in the #1 on a three-race schedule. Fellow ARCA driver Breidinger, who sits eighth in the standings, finished fifteenth in her maiden Truck start at Kansas in early May.

