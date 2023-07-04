Trey Hernquist returning to SST at Nashville

Trey Hernquist had so much fun in his Stadium Super Trucks début that he is back for more. On Monday, he confirmed he will make his series return at the Music City Grand Prix on 4–6 August.

He posted on Instagram, “Hyped to be back at it early next month on streets Nashville, TN for the @musiccitygp with the @stadiumsupertrucks crew!”

Hernquist drove the #50 Gravel Kings/Continental Tire truck at the season-opening Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in April, where he finished eighth and seventh in two races after qualifying eighth. He was the highest finishing newcomer in both, one of four such drivers alongside Bruce Binnquist, David Bernstein, and Joshua Thomas. Like Hernquist, Binnquist hails from a desert racing background and the two competed against each other in the Mint 400 Limited Race the month prior.

In his main trade, Hernquist races a yellow Baja Bug in SCORE International’s Class 5 category. He won the Baja 500 and Class 5 championship in 2020 before focusing on the premier Baja 1000 since. At the Mint 400, he won the Class 5 Unlimited division.

Besides Hernquist and series regulars Robby and Max Gordon, Gavin Harlien, Bill Hynes, and Robert Stout, Bernstein and Ryan Beat have also stated their intention to run Nashville. Beat, who recently won a Championship Off-Road Pro 2 race at Crandon, also competed at Long Beach as well as Nashville in 2022.