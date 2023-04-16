Matt Brabham kicks off 2023 SST season with Long Beach Race 1 win

It might be the start of a new year, but some things never change as Matt Brabham, Robby Gordon, and Gavin Harlien, all Stadium Super Trucks champions with a combined six titles of nine given out, swept the podium for Race #1 at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Brabham, holder of the most titles in series history with three, started midpack in sixth after a difficult qualifying on Friday but reached the podium after just two laps. After passing Ryan Beat later on the third lap, he ran behind pole-sitter Bill Hynes through the first competition caution. Hynes lost the lead shortly after the restart when he nearly slid into the turn seven tyre barrier, but saved the truck from contact.

Beat was not as fortunate a circuit earlier when he drifted into said tyres, causing him to lose third to Robert Stout and Gordon. Gordon cleared Stout for second on lap six. He could not catch Brabham after a strong restart by the latter on the second competition yellow.

The win is Brabham’s twenty-fourth in SST and fourth at Long Beach, with previous triumphs from 2017 to 2019. All three podium finishers have won at the California street circuit before, with Gordon being the reigning victor and Fastest Qualifier.

Stout was unable to hold off Harlien as the reigning champion passed him on the outside in turn nine with two laps remaining.

Trey Hernquist was the highest finisher of the four rookies in eighth, one spot ahead of Bruce Binnquist. The latter had a long day as he went into the tyres off turn three on lap two after a bump from behind by Myles Cheek, followed by tapping the turn seven barrier. Joshua Thomas and Dave Bernstein both elected to start at the rear despite the field invert and finished in the same positions, with Thomas spinning out at one point.

“My spinal cord turn to oatmeal about the third lap and the crowd was cheering me louder than they were cheering anybody,” wrote Bernstein on social media after the race. “I asked everybody who won when I came in and nobody knew but they were screaming for me. Thank you so much. Every one of you fans are the best! I’m going to get me a back bracelet goes for my ankles to my tongue and they’ll put me in the truck tomorrow. I’ll be there!”

Race #2 will take place on Sunday at 3:30 PM Pacific Time following the NTT IndyCar Series race.

Race results

Finish Start Number Driver 1 6 83 Matt Brabham 2 10 7 Robby Gordon 3 9 55 Gavin Harlien 4 8 77 Max Gordon 5 7 28 Robert Stout 6 4 51 Ryan Beat 7 5 957 Myles Cheek 8 2 50 Trey Hernquist 9 3 5 Bruce Binnquist 10 1 57 Bill Hynes 11 11 69 Joshua Thomas 12 12 23 Dave Bernstein