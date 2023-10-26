Chris Hacker reinstated by NASCAR

Chris Hacker was reinstated by NASCAR Wednesday after serving a two-month suspension following a DWI arrest. He will make his racing return on Saturday in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, driving the #35 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Hacker received an indefinite suspension in August shortly after being arrested in North Carolina for DWI. In order to return, he needed to go through NASCAR’s Road to Recovery programme for those suspended for drug offenses or other related vices.

“The last two months have been a huge learning experience for me,” began a statement from Hacker. “I went from the highest point of my life to the lowest point of my life overnight and made a career changing decision that no one should ever make. There’s no excuse and no one to blame other than myself.

“I’m proud to say that I am 71 days sober. I have spent this time taking a hard look at myself and owning up to the pain I have caused my family, my friends, my sponsors and my fans. I am deeply sorry for having hurt every one of you.

“I am humbled by the love and support I have received through all of this. I have a long road ahead of me in my recovery journey, and part of that is putting in the effort to mend relationships and earn back your trust. I promise to continue working on myself to be the best version of Chris Hacker that I can be. See y’all at Martinsville!”

Martinsville will be Hacker’s third career Xfinity start after racing at Richmond and New Hampshire earlier in the 2023 season for RSS Racing. He finished fourteenth in his series début at Richmond followed by thirtieth at Loudon.

Prior to the Xfinity Series, he has made sporadic appearances in the Craftsman Truck Series since 2021, including four races in 2023 for On Point Motorsports and Young’s Motorsports. His best run is a twelfth at North Wilkesboro, while a twenty-ninth at IRP was his last run prior to his suspension.

EGM’s #35 is currently thirty-third in owner points with owners Patrick Emerling and Joey Gase, Stanton Barrett, Parker Chase, Alex Guenette, Leland Honeyman, Alex Labbé, C.J. McLaughlin, B.J. McLeod, and David Starr all entering races. Gase holds its best run to date of ninth at Talladega.