NASCAR Xfinity Series

Chris Hacker reinstated by NASCAR

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Young's Motorsports

Chris Hacker was reinstated by NASCAR Wednesday after serving a two-month suspension following a DWI arrest. He will make his racing return on Saturday in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, driving the #35 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Hacker received an indefinite suspension in August shortly after being arrested in North Carolina for DWI. In order to return, he needed to go through NASCAR’s Road to Recovery programme for those suspended for drug offenses or other related vices.

“The last two months have been a huge learning experience for me,” began a statement from Hacker. “I went from the highest point of my life to the lowest point of my life overnight and made a career changing decision that no one should ever make. There’s no excuse and no one to blame other than myself.

“I’m proud to say that I am 71 days sober. I have spent this time taking a hard look at myself and owning up to the pain I have caused my family, my friends, my sponsors and my fans. I am deeply sorry for having hurt every one of you.

“I am humbled by the love and support I have received through all of this. I have a long road ahead of me in my recovery journey, and part of that is putting in the effort to mend relationships and earn back your trust. I promise to continue working on myself to be the best version of Chris Hacker that I can be. See y’all at Martinsville!”

Martinsville will be Hacker’s third career Xfinity start after racing at Richmond and New Hampshire earlier in the 2023 season for RSS Racing. He finished fourteenth in his series début at Richmond followed by thirtieth at Loudon.

Prior to the Xfinity Series, he has made sporadic appearances in the Craftsman Truck Series since 2021, including four races in 2023 for On Point Motorsports and Young’s Motorsports. His best run is a twelfth at North Wilkesboro, while a twenty-ninth at IRP was his last run prior to his suspension.

EGM’s #35 is currently thirty-third in owner points with owners Patrick Emerling and Joey Gase, Stanton Barrett, Parker Chase, Alex Guenette, Leland Honeyman, Alex Labbé, C.J. McLaughlin, B.J. McLeod, and David Starr all entering races. Gase holds its best run to date of ninth at Talladega.

Share
Avatar photo
3223 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jesse Love joining Childress Xfinity team in 2024

By
1 Mins read
Reigning ARCA Menards Series champion Jesse Love will replace Sheldon Creed in the #2 NASCAR Xfinity car of Richard Childress Racing in 2024.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead hijinks ensue as playoffs heat up

By
4 Mins read
Christopher Bell punched his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Championship Round, Sam Mayer did so for Xfinity, and the Truck Series final round was set all at former championship track Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

J.J. Yeley to race Israel support livery at Homestead

By
2 Mins read
As the Israel-Hamas war continues, J.J. Yeley’s car will have the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews for humanitarian efforts. Interestingly, it’s not the first time Yeley had a pro-Israel livery.