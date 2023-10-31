Sean Hingorani joins Henderson for Phoenix Trucks

While Sean Hingorani pursues an ARCA Menards Series West championship, he will also continue to dip his feet into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. On Friday, he will pull double duty at Phoenix Raceway by running the ARCA West title decider followed by the Truck season finale, the latter in the #75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports.

Hingorani made his Truck début at Milwaukee in August, finishing twenty-third for Hattori Racing Enterprises. The start came in the midst of an ARCA West championship hunt, and he currently leads the standings with a series-high four wins and a thirty-point advantage over Trevor Huddleston.

He also raced for the ARCA Menards Series West title, though a one-race suspension for reckless driving in the national ARCA Menards Series at Mid-Ohio ruined his hopes of also notching a title there. Hingorani finished seventh in the ARCA East standings with a best finish of third on four occasions.

Although he has exclusively raced Toyotas in ARCA and ran his first Truck race in a Tundra, the deal to race a Chevrolet for Henderson came together via Kyle Busch Motorsports. KBM, one of the top teams in the Truck Series, will disband at the end of 2023 as their assets are sold to Spire Motorsports.

Hingorani will be Henderson Motorsports’ fourth different driver since their arrival in the Truck Series in 2012, joining Caleb Holman, Parker Kligerman, and Sam Mayer. Kligerman has been the part-time team’s main driver since 2017, winning twice and running seven races in 2023 with a best run of ninth at Talladega. The team has never attempted a race at Phoenix.