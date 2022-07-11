Parker Kligerman dominates Mid-Ohio Trucks

Parker Kligerman is quite well-versed at road course racing, having worked as an IMSA analyst and is the part-owner of Lime Rock Park. Yet it wasn’t until Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series inaugural race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course that he could finally call himself a NASCAR road course winner.

Kligerman led all but eleven of the sixty-seven laps and won the first stage to score his third career Truck win. Despite facing a challenge from Stage #2 winner Zane Smith, who won the first road race of 2022 at COTA, Kligerman took the lead on the final restart with three laps remaining and never looked back. It is his first NASCAR national series win on a road course, third of his Truck career and first not at Talladega (2012 and 2017), and second road victory in a stock car after 2016’s New Jersey Motorsports Park round in the now-ARCA Menards Series.

While the win does not lock him into the playoffs as he and Henderson Motorsports are only doing thirteen of twenty-three races, both parties are hopeful on translating the victory into a potential full-time campaign in the future. With the three road courses out of the way, his next start is Indianapolis on 29 July; Kligerman finished nineteenth and seventh at COTA and Sonoma, respectively. In seven career Truck road races, he scored top tens in all but two.

“This is the biggest win of my life,” Kligerman wrote in a thank-you post on /r/NASCAR. “Hopefully it can be the momentum we need to get to do it on a weekly basis as many of you have said. In the meantime we have a couple more races to win this year”.

Preceding the race was a especially chaotic qualifying session as multiple trucks spun in wet conditions, which forced NASCAR to cancel the third and final round of qualifying in favour of simply taking the best time from either Rounds #1 or #2. Pole winner Corey Heim, piloting the #51 truck that Kyle Busch drove to victory in the second road course event at Sonoma, suffered a failed transmission after sixty laps. Truck newcomers Connor Mosack, Trey Burke, and Mason Filippi also retired from the race, as did Justin Marks in his first NASCAR start since 2018. Conversely, NASCAR débutants and Reaume Brothers Racing team-mates Stephen Mallozzi and Kenkō Miura were able to reach the finish in twenty-second and thirty-third, respectively.

Race results