Parker Kligerman dominates Mid-Ohio Trucks

Parker Kligerman is quite well-versed at road course racing, having worked as an IMSA analyst and is the part-owner of Lime Rock Park. Yet it wasn’t until Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series inaugural race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course that he could finally call himself a NASCAR road course winner.

Kligerman led all but eleven of the sixty-seven laps and won the first stage to score his third career Truck win. Despite facing a challenge from Stage #2 winner Zane Smith, who won the first road race of 2022 at COTA, Kligerman took the lead on the final restart with three laps remaining and never looked back. It is his first NASCAR national series win on a road course, third of his Truck career and first not at Talladega (2012 and 2017), and second road victory in a stock car after 2016’s New Jersey Motorsports Park round in the now-ARCA Menards Series.

While the win does not lock him into the playoffs as he and Henderson Motorsports are only doing thirteen of twenty-three races, both parties are hopeful on translating the victory into a potential full-time campaign in the future. With the three road courses out of the way, his next start is Indianapolis on 29 July; Kligerman finished nineteenth and seventh at COTA and Sonoma, respectively. In seven career Truck road races, he scored top tens in all but two.

“This is the biggest win of my life,” Kligerman wrote in a thank-you post on /r/NASCAR“Hopefully it can be the momentum we need to get to do it on a weekly basis as many of you have said. In the meantime we have a couple more races to win this year”.

Preceding the race was a especially chaotic qualifying session as multiple trucks spun in wet conditions, which forced NASCAR to cancel the third and final round of qualifying in favour of simply taking the best time from either Rounds #1 or #2. Pole winner Corey Heim, piloting the #51 truck that Kyle Busch drove to victory in the second road course event at Sonoma, suffered a failed transmission after sixty laps. Truck newcomers Connor MosackTrey Burke, and Mason Filippi also retired from the race, as did Justin Marks in his first NASCAR start since 2018. Conversely, NASCAR débutants and Reaume Brothers Racing team-mates Stephen Mallozzi and Kenkō Miura were able to reach the finish in twenty-second and thirty-third, respectively.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1275Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
21338Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord67Running
3342Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
41952Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota67Running
52098Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota67Running
63118Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota67Running
71702Kaz GralaYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
82319Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet67Running
93091Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet67Running
10281Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord67Running
111223Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet67Running
122166Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota67Running
132261Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota67Running
141422Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet67Running
151017Taylor GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord67Running
163512Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
173456Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota67Running
18588Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota67Running
19625Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet67Running
201615Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord67Running
21716Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota67Running
223643Stephen MallozziReaume Brothers RacingToyota67Running
231599Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota66Running
242745Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet66Running
253344Kris WrightNiece MotorsportsChevrolet65Accident
26151Corey HeimKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota60Transmission
272940Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
2844John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota57Running
292624Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet54Accident
30259Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet54Accident
31841Justin MarksNiece MotorsportsChevrolet49Accident
3297Dylan LuptonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet47Accident
333233Kenko MiuraReaume Brothers RacingToyota42Running
341132Connor MosackBret Holmes RacingChevrolet37Brakes
351820Trey BurkeYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet16Rear Gear
362446Mason FilippiG2g RacingToyota9Engine
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
