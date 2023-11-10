Brennan Poole joins Alpha Prime for 2024 Xfinity

Brennan Poole will race for Alpha Prime Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, driving the #44 Chevrolet Camaro.

Poole moves over from JD Motorsports, finishing twenty-fourth in the 2023 standings with a best finish of fifth at Talladega. He joined JDM in late 2022, giving him a stable ride in a national series after spending the past two years as a journeyman. Besides Xfinity, he also made seven Cup Series starts with Rick Ware Racing and three in the Craftsman Truck Series for G2G Racing.

He raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2016 and 2017, placing eighth and sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. Due to a lack of funding, his only other full campaign came in the 2020 Cup Series where he placed thirty-second in points.

Alpha Prime fielded three cars in 2023, all split between multiple drivers. The #44 was piloted by Greg Van Alst, Caesar Bacarella, Rajah Caruth, Dawson Cram, Conor Daly, Daniel Dye, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Leland Honeyman, Sage Karam, Dylan Lupton, Stefan Parsons, and Brad Pérez, finishing thirty-fifth in owner points with a best run of twelfth at Martinsville courtesy of Caruth.