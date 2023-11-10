Extreme E

Veloce to race chrome livery selected in fan vote in Chile

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Veloce Racing

Veloce Racing will make their last charge at the 2023 Extreme E title in their third different livery of the year. On Thursday, the team revealed a purple-and-chrome paint scheme that will be run at the season-ending Copper X Prix on 2/3 December.

The livery was selected as part of a vote for VEXT cryptocurrency holders in October. Other options included a half-and-half purple/black scheme and a purple and black design.

Credit: Veloce Racing

“VEXT token holders have chosen a unique chrome livery for our Extreme E team in Chile,” said Veloce CEO Rupert Svendsen-Cook. “We can’t wait to see the virtual come to life in a real-world racing team, during a milestone weekend for Veloce and our fans as we also fight for the championship title.”

Veloce traditionally races with a black-and-green livery, but substituted the green for red for the Hydro X Prix in May to plug their new sponsor E.ON. The team won with both cars in 2023, claiming the first race of the season-opening Desert X Prix followed by Race #2 of the Hydro X Prix.

Entering Chile, the Veloce duo of Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor rank third in the championship with 118 points, trailing ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team and Rosberg X Racing by twenty-one and eighteen, respectively.

Share
Avatar photo
3266 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Extreme E

X44 closes Island X Prix II with Sunday victory

By
2 Mins read
X44 beat Rosberg X Racing to wrap up the second Island X Prix with a win.
Extreme E

ACCIONA Sainz survives for Island X Prix 2 Saturday win

By
2 Mins read
The second Island X Prix’s first Grand Final ended with nearly everyone suffering damage, which ACCIONA | Sainz took advantage of to seal the win.
Extreme E

Emma Gilmour sidelined for Island X Prix 2 with rib fracture

By
1 Mins read
After suffering a rib fracture in FP1, Emma Gilmour will not race the Island X Prix 2. Extreme E’s reserve driver Tamara Molinaro will fill in at McLaren XE.