2024 Dakar Rally: 146 on FIM entry list

146 bikes and quads will challenge the 2024 Dakar Rally in the three FIM categories.
Luciano Benavides headlines the twenty-three riders in the top RallyGP class. As the reigning World Rally-Raid Champion, he has switched from #77 to #1 though the former will remain on his bike in the corner of the number bib. He is the only Husqvarna factory rider in the class and surrounded by a swarm of marques like six Monster Energy Hondas, which includes Tosha Schareina whose impressive 2023 as a Honda ally has earned him a place on the factory team. Benavides’ brother Kevin will try to go back to back, but he and championship runner-up Toby Price will be without their Red Bull KTM team-mate Matthias Walkner due to injury.
Former Honda rider Joan Barreda will make his début with Hero MotoSports. Skyler Howes, Benavides’ old Husqvarna partner, enters his first Dakar with Honda and hopes to rebound after crashing out of his first start at the Rallye du Maroc.
While RallyGP is for factory riders, some are not part of works teams such as 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup winner Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Mason Klein. The latter is a privateer competing for his family team, but has a factory-level partnership with Kove Moto; the manufacturer will run their maiden Dakar in RallyGP, with Klein on the new 2024 Kove 450 Rally EX while the factory riders race the 2023 model in Rally2.
113 bikes comprise the Rally2 class for amateurs. Romain Dumontier will seek to defend his Dakar and W2RC titles while Paolo Lucci and Bradley Cox hare among those hoping to prevent a repeat. Konrad Dąbrowski makes his Dakar return after missing the 2023 race with appendicitis. The Rally3 class will not appear at Dakar, meaning its 2023 champion Ardit Kurtaj graduates to Rally2.
Thirty of the Rally2 riders are Malle Moto competitors. Formally known as Original by Motul, the class is reserved for amateur riders who compete without support from teams. 2023 Malle Moto winner Charan Moore moved up to Rally2, while runner-up Javi Vega is staying but will not be scored as his top-thirty overall finish means he is no longer eligible for competition in the category.
After nineteen Quads entered the 2023 Dakar Rally, a paltry ten are on the entry list for 2024 due to tightened eligibility criteria: riders hoping to race on a Quad must have either raced a Dakar in the past five years, signed up for the 2023 or 2024 World Championships, or run at least three W2RC rounds in order to qualify. Consequently, while faces like world champion Laisvydas Kancius and Dakar winner Alexandre Giroud are taking part again, W2RC vice champion Rodolfo Guillioli and Dakar third-place finisher Pablo Copetti are not.
Despite the significant cap on Quads, the increase in Rally2 bikes offsets it to the point where there are more total riders for 2024 than the 143 in 2023.
Thirty-three nationalities are represented, with France unsurprisingly leading the way at thirty-one. Japan’s Yoshio Ikemachi runs his first Dakar since 2010, returning to a bike after last competing on one in 2000, while Oran O’Kelly is the first Irishman to take part in a decade. Mathieu Girard is part of the French contingent, but will be the maiden competitor from French Guiana to race. Ganzorig Chuluun is set for his Dakar début with the goal of becoming the fifth Mongolian rider to complete it.
The 2024 Dakar Rally begins on 5 January and runs through 19 January.
2024 Dakar Rally FIM entry list
RallyGP
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|1
|Luciano Benavides
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory
|2
|Toby Price
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|4
|Sam Sunderland
|Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
|GasGas 450 Rally Factory
|5
|Daniel Sanders
|Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
|GasGas 450 Rally Factory
|7
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|9
|Ricky Brabec
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|10
|Skyler Howes
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|11
|José Ignacio Cornejo
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|14
|Sebastian Bühler
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|15
|Lorenzo Santolino
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team
|Sherco 450 SEF Rally
|19
|Rui Gonçalves
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team
|Sherco 450 SEF Rally
|23
|Martin Michek
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|25
|Mohammed Al-Balooshi
|MX Ride Dubai
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|27
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|30
|Antonio Maio
|Yamaha Portugal
|Yamaha WR450F Rally
|31
|Maciej Giemza
|ORLEN Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory
|42
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|46
|Ross Branch
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|47
|Kevin Benavides
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|68
|Tosha Schareina
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|88
|Joan Barreda
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|98
|Mason Klein
|Klein Off-Road Racing team
|Kove 450 Rally EX
|142
|Štefan Svitko
|Slovnaft Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
Rally2
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|16
|Romain Dumontier
|Team Dumontier Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|17
|Paolo Lucci
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|18
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|20
|Harith Noah
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team
|Sherco 450 SEF Rally
|21
|Jacob Argubright
|DUUST Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|22
|Michael Docherty
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|24
|Toni Mulec
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|26
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|DUUST Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|28
|Mathieu Dovèze
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|29
|Neels Theric
|Kove Moto
|Kove 450 Rally
|33
|Jan Barbec
|Strojrent Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|36
|Mário Patrão
|Crédito Agrícola
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|38
|Eduardo Iglesias Sánchez
|Team Benergy Monforte Rally
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|41
|Diego Llanos
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|43
|Milan Engel
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|45
|Sunier
|Kove Moto
|Kove 450 Rally
|50
|Abullah Al-Shatti
|MX Ride Dubai
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|51
|Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil
|Melilla Ciudad del Deporte
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|53
|Thomas Kongshøj
|Joyride Race Service
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|55
|Zakeer Yakefu
|Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|57
|Tommaso Montanari
|Fantic Rally Team
|Fantic XEF Rally 450
|59
|Francisco Arredondo
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|60
|Xavier Flick
|Kove Moto
|Kove 450 Rally
|62
|Jeremy Miroir*
|Fantic Rally Team
|Fantic XEF Rally 450
|63
|Jaromír Romančík*
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|65
|Guillaume Chollet
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|66
|Yoshio Ikemachi
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|67
|John Medina Salazar
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|69
|Cesar Rojo
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|70
|Dušan Drdaj*
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|71
|Francesco Catanese
|Tuttogru
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|72
|Philippe Gendron
|Nomade Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|73
|Charan Moore
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|75
|Zhang Min
|Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|76
|Jean-Loup Lepan
|DUUST Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|78
|Zhao Hongyi
|Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|80
|Alexandre Azinhais
|Club Aventura Touareg
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|81
|Fang Xiangling*
|Kove Moto
|Kove 450 Rally
|83
|Fabien Domas
|Nomade Racing
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|86
|Charlie Herbst
|Team All Tracks
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|89
|Ardit Kurtaj*
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|90
|Loïs d’Abbadie
|Nomade Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|92
|David Mabbs
|Vendetta Racing UAE
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|93
|David McBride
|Vendetta Racing UAE
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|94
|Oran O’Kelly
|Vendetta Racing UAE
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|95
|Dominique Cizeau Girault
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|99
|Juan Santiago Rostan
|Xraids Experience
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|101
|Martin Prokeš
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|102
|Bartłomiej Tabin
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|103
|Ashley Thixton
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|105
|Julien Dalbec
|Nomade Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|106
|Jérôme Bas
|Universal Ride
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|108
|Ashish Raorane
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|109
|Mohamed Aoulad Ali
|Club Aventura Touareg
|KTM 450 EXC
|110
|Jane Daniels
|Fantic Rally Team
|Fantic XEF Rally 450
|111
|Yael Kadshai
|Nomade Racing
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|113
|Sebastián Urquía
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|114
|Carlos Llibre
|ALL1 Dakar
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|115
|Josep Pedró Subirats
|ALL1 Dakar
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|116
|Xavier Pes Bosck
|ALL1 Dakar
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|117
|Josep Martí Suñer
|ALL1 Dakar
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|118
|Fernando Conde Targa
|ALL1 Dakar
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|119
|Javier Amat de Caralt
|ALL1 Dakar
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|120
|Joris Van Dyck
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|121
|James Simonin
|Nomade Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|123
|Fabio Lottero
|Touareg Ibiza – Evissa Esports
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|124
|Kerim Fitz-Gerald
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|126
|Mario Garrido
|Pedrega Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|127
|Ronald Venter
|Nomade Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|128
|Max Bianucci
|Nomade Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|129
|Sébastien Herbet
|Team Dumontier Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|130
|Javier Campos
|Joyrace
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|136
|Weston Carr
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|137
|Gwen Backx
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|138
|Pierre Saeys
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|139
|Modestas Siliūnas
|AG Dakar School
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|140
|Bruno Santos
|Xraids Experience
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|143
|Hector Guerrero
|Pedrega Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|144
|Fabián von Thuengen
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|145
|Ganzorig Chuluun
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|146
|Gad Nachmani
|Club Aventura Touareg
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|147
|Mathieu Girard
|Nomade Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|148
|Tomás de Gavardo
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
Italics – Veteran Trophy
Underscore – Women’s Trophy
* – Rookie
Original by Motul (Malle Moto)
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|32
|Kyle McCoy
|American Rally Originals
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|34
|Emanuel Gyenes
|Autonet Motorcycle Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|37
|Jérôme Martiny
|Anquety Motorsport
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|39
|Benjamin Melot
|Team Esprit KTM
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|40
|Javi Vega
|Pont Grup Yamaha
|Yamaha WR450F Rally
|49
|Cesare Zacchetti
|Kove Italia
|Kove 450 Rally
|56
|Simon Marčič
|JP1 Kews Dakar Rally Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|61
|David Pabiška
|SP Moto Bohemia
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|64
|Romain Duchêne*
|Team GP Motors
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|74
|Michael Jacobi
|Comas Moto / Môle Agri Forest
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|79
|Amaury Baratin
|Horizon Moto 95
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|82
|Albert Martin
|Pedrega Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|84
|Tiziano Internó
|Rally POV
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|85
|Thierry Béthys
|TB Racing
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|87
|Libor Podmol
|Podmol Dakar Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|91
|Mike Wiedemann
|Wiedemann Motorsports
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|96
|Tobias Ebster
|Kini Rally Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|97
|Juan Puga
|JP1 Kews Dakar Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|100
|Stuart Gregory
|Stuart Gregory
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|104
|Jérémie Gerber
|To Lucky Drive Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|107
|Vasileios Boudros
|DNA Filters – Enduro Greece
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|112
|Gioele Meoni
|Dakar4Dakar
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|122
|Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera
|Haleem
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|125
|Iader Giraldi
|Zeranta
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|131
|Anthony Fabre
|Team RAF
|KTM 450 EXC
|132
|Andy Beaucoud
|Team RAF
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|133
|Bruno Leblanc
|Un Dakar Pour De L’espoir
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|134
|Isaac Feliu
|TwinTrail Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|135
|Carles Falcón
|TwinTrail Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|141
|Vincent Biau
|VB × Kray&Co
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
Quad
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Quad
|170
|Laisvydas Kancius
|Story Racing SRO
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|171
|Juraj Varga
|Varga Motorsport
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|172
|Alexandre Giroud
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|173
|Francisco Moreno
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|174
|Manuel Andújar
|7240 Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|175
|Antanas Kanopkinas
|CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team
|CFMOTO CFORCE 1000
|176
|Toni Vingut
|Visit Sant Antoni – Ibiza
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|177
|Marcelo Medeiros
|Taguatur Racing Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|178
|Samuel Desbuisson
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|179
|Hani Al-Noumesi
|Hani Al-Noumesi
|Yamaha Raptor 700