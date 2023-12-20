Dakar

2024 Dakar Rally: 146 on FIM entry list

Credit: Horacio Cabilla/ASO

146 bikes and quads will challenge the 2024 Dakar Rally in the three FIM categories.

Luciano Benavides headlines the twenty-three riders in the top RallyGP class. As the reigning World Rally-Raid Champion, he has switched from #77 to #1 though the former will remain on his bike in the corner of the number bib. He is the only Husqvarna factory rider in the class and surrounded by a swarm of marques like six Monster Energy Hondas, which includes Tosha Schareina whose impressive 2023 as a Honda ally has earned him a place on the factory team. Benavides’ brother Kevin will try to go back to back, but he and championship runner-up Toby Price will be without their Red Bull KTM team-mate Matthias Walkner due to injury.

Former Honda rider Joan Barreda will make his début with Hero MotoSports. Skyler Howes, Benavides’ old Husqvarna partner, enters his first Dakar with Honda and hopes to rebound after crashing out of his first start at the Rallye du Maroc.

While RallyGP is for factory riders, some are not part of works teams such as 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup winner Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Mason Klein. The latter is a privateer competing for his family team, but has a factory-level partnership with Kove Moto; the manufacturer will run their maiden Dakar in RallyGP, with Klein on the new 2024 Kove 450 Rally EX while the factory riders race the 2023 model in Rally2.

113 bikes comprise the Rally2 class for amateurs. Romain Dumontier will seek to defend his Dakar and W2RC titles while Paolo Lucci and Bradley Cox hare among those hoping to prevent a repeat. Konrad Dąbrowski makes his Dakar return after missing the 2023 race with appendicitis. The Rally3 class will not appear at Dakar, meaning its 2023 champion Ardit Kurtaj graduates to Rally2.

Thirty of the Rally2 riders are Malle Moto competitors. Formally known as Original by Motul, the class is reserved for amateur riders who compete without support from teams. 2023 Malle Moto winner Charan Moore moved up to Rally2, while runner-up Javi Vega is staying but will not be scored as his top-thirty overall finish means he is no longer eligible for competition in the category.

After nineteen Quads entered the 2023 Dakar Rally, a paltry ten are on the entry list for 2024 due to tightened eligibility criteria: riders hoping to race on a Quad must have either raced a Dakar in the past five years, signed up for the 2023 or 2024 World Championships, or run at least three W2RC rounds in order to qualify. Consequently, while faces like world champion Laisvydas Kancius and Dakar winner Alexandre Giroud are taking part again, W2RC vice champion Rodolfo Guillioli and Dakar third-place finisher Pablo Copetti are not.

Despite the significant cap on Quads, the increase in Rally2 bikes offsets it to the point where there are more total riders for 2024 than the 143 in 2023.

Thirty-three nationalities are represented, with France unsurprisingly leading the way at thirty-one. Japan’s Yoshio Ikemachi runs his first Dakar since 2010, returning to a bike after last competing on one in 2000, while Oran O’Kelly is the first Irishman to take part in a decade. Mathieu Girard is part of the French contingent, but will be the maiden competitor from French Guiana to race. Ganzorig Chuluun is set for his Dakar début with the goal of becoming the fifth Mongolian rider to complete it.

The 2024 Dakar Rally begins on 5 January and runs through 19 January.

2024 Dakar Rally FIM entry list

RallyGP

NumberRiderTeamBike
1Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory
2Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
4Sam SunderlandRed Bull GasGas Factory RacingGasGas 450 Rally Factory
5Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory RacingGasGas 450 Rally Factory
7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
9Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
10Skyler HowesMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
11José Ignacio CornejoMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
14Sebastian BühlerHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
15Lorenzo SantolinoSherco TVS Rally Factory TeamSherco 450 SEF Rally
19Rui GonçalvesSherco TVS Rally Factory TeamSherco 450 SEF Rally
23Martin MichekOrion – Moto Racing GroupKTM 450 Rally Replica
25Mohammed Al-BalooshiMX Ride DubaiKTM 450 Rally Replica
27Joaquim RodriguesHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
30Antonio MaioYamaha PortugalYamaha WR450F Rally
31Maciej GiemzaORLEN TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory
42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
46Ross BranchHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
47Kevin BenavidesRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
68Tosha SchareinaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
88Joan BarredaHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
98Mason KleinKlein Off-Road Racing teamKove 450 Rally EX
142Štefan SvitkoSlovnaft Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica

Rally2

NumberRiderTeamBike
16Romain DumontierTeam Dumontier RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
17Paolo LucciBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
18Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
20Harith NoahSherco TVS Rally Factory TeamSherco 450 SEF Rally
21Jacob ArgubrightDUUST Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
22Michael DochertyBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
24Toni MulecBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
26Konrad DąbrowskiDUUST Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
28Mathieu DovèzeBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
29Neels ThericKove MotoKove 450 Rally
33Jan BarbecStrojrent RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
36Mário PatrãoCrédito AgrícolaKTM 450 Rally Replica
38Eduardo Iglesias SánchezTeam Benergy Monforte RallyKTM 450 Rally Replica
41Diego LlanosXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
43Milan EngelOrion – Moto Racing GroupKTM 450 Rally Replica
45SunierKove MotoKove 450 Rally
50Abullah Al-ShattiMX Ride DubaiKTM 450 Rally Replica
51Rachid Al-Lal LahadilMelilla Ciudad del DeporteHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
53Thomas KongshøjJoyride Race ServiceHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
55Zakeer YakefuWu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
57Tommaso MontanariFantic Rally TeamFantic XEF Rally 450
59Francisco ArredondoBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
60Xavier FlickKove MotoKove 450 Rally
62Jeremy Miroir*Fantic Rally TeamFantic XEF Rally 450
63Jaromír Romančík*Orion – Moto Racing GroupKTM 450 Rally Replica
65Guillaume CholletXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
66Yoshio IkemachiBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
67John Medina SalazarXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
69Cesar RojoBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
70Dušan Drdaj*Orion – Moto Racing GroupKTM 450 Rally Replica
71Francesco CataneseTuttogruHonda CRF 450 Rally
72Philippe GendronNomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
73Charan MooreHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
75Zhang MinWu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
76Jean-Loup LepanDUUST Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
78Zhao HongyiWu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
80Alexandre AzinhaisClub Aventura TouaregKTM 450 Rally Replica
81Fang Xiangling*Kove MotoKove 450 Rally
83Fabien DomasNomade RacingGasGas 450 Rally Replica
86Charlie HerbstTeam All TracksGasGas 450 Rally Replica
89Ardit Kurtaj*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
90Loïs d’AbbadieNomade RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
92David MabbsVendetta Racing UAEHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
93David McBrideVendetta Racing UAEHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
94Oran O’KellyVendetta Racing UAEKTM 450 Rally Replica
95Dominique Cizeau GiraultXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
99Juan Santiago RostanXraids ExperienceGasGas 450 Rally Replica
101Martin ProkešOrion – Moto Racing GroupKTM 450 Rally Replica
102Bartłomiej TabinOrion – Moto Racing GroupHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
103Ashley ThixtonHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
105Julien DalbecNomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
106Jérôme BasUniversal RideKTM 450 Rally Replica
108Ashish RaoraneXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
109Mohamed Aoulad AliClub Aventura TouaregKTM 450 EXC
110Jane DanielsFantic Rally TeamFantic XEF Rally 450
111Yael KadshaiNomade RacingGasGas 450 Rally Replica
113Sebastián UrquíaXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
114Carlos LlibreALL1 DakarGasGas 450 Rally Replica
115Josep Pedró SubiratsALL1 DakarHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
116Xavier Pes BosckALL1 DakarGasGas 450 Rally Replica
117Josep Martí SuñerALL1 DakarGasGas 450 Rally Replica
118Fernando Conde TargaALL1 DakarKTM 450 Rally Replica
119Javier Amat de CaraltALL1 DakarGasGas 450 Rally Replica
120Joris Van DyckHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
121James SimoninNomade RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
123Fabio LotteroTouareg Ibiza – Evissa EsportsKTM 450 Rally Replica
124Kerim Fitz-GeraldBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
126Mario GarridoPedrega TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
127Ronald VenterNomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
128Max BianucciNomade RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
129Sébastien HerbetTeam Dumontier RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
130Javier CamposJoyraceKTM 450 Rally Replica
136Weston CarrHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
137Gwen BackxHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
138Pierre SaeysHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
139Modestas SiliūnasAG Dakar SchoolKTM 450 Rally Replica
140Bruno SantosXraids ExperienceHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
143Hector GuerreroPedrega TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
144Fabián von ThuengenHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
145Ganzorig ChuluunHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
146Gad NachmaniClub Aventura TouaregKTM 450 Rally Replica
147Mathieu GirardNomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
148Tomás de GavardoBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
Bold – Junior Trophy
Italics – Veteran Trophy
Underscore – Women’s Trophy
* – Rookie

Original by Motul (Malle Moto)

NumberRiderTeamBike
32Kyle McCoyAmerican Rally OriginalsKTM 450 Rally Replica
34Emanuel GyenesAutonet Motorcycle TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
37Jérôme MartinyAnquety MotorsportHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
39Benjamin MelotTeam Esprit KTMKTM 450 Rally Replica
40Javi VegaPont Grup YamahaYamaha WR450F Rally
49Cesare ZacchettiKove ItaliaKove 450 Rally
56Simon MarčičJP1 Kews Dakar Rally TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
61David PabiškaSP Moto BohemiaKTM 450 Rally Replica
64Romain Duchêne*Team GP MotorsKTM 450 Rally Replica
74Michael JacobiComas Moto / Môle Agri ForestGasGas 450 Rally Replica
79Amaury BaratinHorizon Moto 95KTM 450 Rally Replica
82Albert MartinPedrega TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
84Tiziano InternóRally POVGasGas 450 Rally Replica
85Thierry BéthysTB RacingHonda CRF 450 Rally
87Libor PodmolPodmol Dakar TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
91Mike WiedemannWiedemann MotorsportsKTM 450 Rally Replica
96Tobias EbsterKini Rally Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
97Juan PugaJP1 Kews Dakar Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
100Stuart GregoryStuart GregoryKTM 450 Rally Replica
104Jérémie GerberTo Lucky Drive RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
107Vasileios BoudrosDNA Filters – Enduro GreeceHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
112Gioele MeoniDakar4DakarKTM 450 Rally Replica
122Abdulhalim Al-MogheeraHaleemKTM 450 Rally Replica
125Iader GiraldiZerantaKTM 450 Rally Replica
131Anthony FabreTeam RAFKTM 450 EXC
132Andy BeaucoudTeam RAFHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
133Bruno LeblancUn Dakar Pour De L’espoirKTM 450 Rally Replica
134Isaac FeliuTwinTrail Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
135Carles FalcónTwinTrail Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
141Vincent BiauVB × Kray&CoHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica

Quad

NumberRiderTeamQuad
170Laisvydas KanciusStory Racing SROYamaha Raptor 700
171Juraj VargaVarga MotorsportYamaha Raptor 700
172Alexandre GiroudDrag’on Rally TeamYamaha Raptor 700
173Francisco MorenoDrag’on Rally TeamYamaha Raptor 700
174Manuel Andújar7240 TeamYamaha Raptor 700
175Antanas KanopkinasCFMOTO Thunder Racing TeamCFMOTO CFORCE 1000
176Toni VingutVisit Sant Antoni – IbizaYamaha Raptor 700
177Marcelo MedeirosTaguatur Racing TeamYamaha Raptor 700
178Samuel DesbuissonDrag’on Rally TeamYamaha Raptor 700
179Hani Al-NoumesiHani Al-NoumesiYamaha Raptor 700
