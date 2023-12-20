2024 Dakar Rally: 146 on FIM entry list

146 bikes and quads will challenge the 2024 Dakar Rally in the three FIM categories.

Luciano Benavides headlines the twenty-three riders in the top RallyGP class. As the reigning World Rally-Raid Champion, he has switched from #77 to #1 though the former will remain on his bike in the corner of the number bib. He is the only Husqvarna factory rider in the class and surrounded by a swarm of marques like six Monster Energy Hondas, which includes Tosha Schareina whose impressive 2023 as a Honda ally has earned him a place on the factory team. Benavides’ brother Kevin will try to go back to back, but he and championship runner-up Toby Price will be without their Red Bull KTM team-mate Matthias Walkner due to injury.

Former Honda rider Joan Barreda will make his début with Hero MotoSports. Skyler Howes, Benavides’ old Husqvarna partner, enters his first Dakar with Honda and hopes to rebound after crashing out of his first start at the Rallye du Maroc.

While RallyGP is for factory riders, some are not part of works teams such as 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup winner Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Mason Klein. The latter is a privateer competing for his family team, but has a factory-level partnership with Kove Moto; the manufacturer will run their maiden Dakar in RallyGP, with Klein on the new 2024 Kove 450 Rally EX while the factory riders race the 2023 model in Rally2.

113 bikes comprise the Rally2 class for amateurs. Romain Dumontier will seek to defend his Dakar and W2RC titles while Paolo Lucci and Bradley Cox hare among those hoping to prevent a repeat. Konrad Dąbrowski makes his Dakar return after missing the 2023 race with appendicitis. The Rally3 class will not appear at Dakar, meaning its 2023 champion Ardit Kurtaj graduates to Rally2.

Thirty of the Rally2 riders are Malle Moto competitors. Formally known as Original by Motul, the class is reserved for amateur riders who compete without support from teams. 2023 Malle Moto winner Charan Moore moved up to Rally2, while runner-up Javi Vega is staying but will not be scored as his top-thirty overall finish means he is no longer eligible for competition in the category.

After nineteen Quads entered the 2023 Dakar Rally, a paltry ten are on the entry list for 2024 due to tightened eligibility criteria: riders hoping to race on a Quad must have either raced a Dakar in the past five years, signed up for the 2023 or 2024 World Championships, or run at least three W2RC rounds in order to qualify. Consequently, while faces like world champion Laisvydas Kancius and Dakar winner Alexandre Giroud are taking part again, W2RC vice champion Rodolfo Guillioli and Dakar third-place finisher Pablo Copetti are not.

Despite the significant cap on Quads, the increase in Rally2 bikes offsets it to the point where there are more total riders for 2024 than the 143 in 2023.

Thirty-three nationalities are represented, with France unsurprisingly leading the way at thirty-one. Japan’s Yoshio Ikemachi runs his first Dakar since 2010, returning to a bike after last competing on one in 2000, while Oran O’Kelly is the first Irishman to take part in a decade. Mathieu Girard is part of the French contingent, but will be the maiden competitor from French Guiana to race. Ganzorig Chuluun is set for his Dakar début with the goal of becoming the fifth Mongolian rider to complete it.

The 2024 Dakar Rally begins on 5 January and runs through 19 January.

2024 Dakar Rally FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 1 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory 2 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 4 Sam Sunderland Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing GasGas 450 Rally Factory 5 Daniel Sanders Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing GasGas 450 Rally Factory 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 9 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 10 Skyler Howes Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 11 José Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 15 Lorenzo Santolino Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Sherco 450 SEF Rally 19 Rui Gonçalves Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Sherco 450 SEF Rally 23 Martin Michek Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 25 Mohammed Al-Balooshi MX Ride Dubai KTM 450 Rally Replica 27 Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 30 Antonio Maio Yamaha Portugal Yamaha WR450F Rally 31 Maciej Giemza ORLEN Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 46 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 47 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 68 Tosha Schareina Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 88 Joan Barreda Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 98 Mason Klein Klein Off-Road Racing team Kove 450 Rally EX 142 Štefan Svitko Slovnaft Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 16 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 17 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 18 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 20 Harith Noah Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Sherco 450 SEF Rally 21 Jacob Argubright DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 22 Michael Docherty BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 24 Toni Mulec BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 26 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 28 Mathieu Dovèze BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 29 Neels Theric Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 33 Jan Barbec Strojrent Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 36 Mário Patrão Crédito Agrícola KTM 450 Rally Replica 38 Eduardo Iglesias Sánchez Team Benergy Monforte Rally KTM 450 Rally Replica 41 Diego Llanos Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 43 Milan Engel Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 45 Sunier Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 50 Abullah Al-Shatti MX Ride Dubai KTM 450 Rally Replica 51 Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil Melilla Ciudad del Deporte Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 53 Thomas Kongshøj Joyride Race Service Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 55 Zakeer Yakefu Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 57 Tommaso Montanari Fantic Rally Team Fantic XEF Rally 450 59 Francisco Arredondo BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 60 Xavier Flick Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 62 Jeremy Miroir* Fantic Rally Team Fantic XEF Rally 450 63 Jaromír Romančík* Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 65 Guillaume Chollet Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 66 Yoshio Ikemachi BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 67 John Medina Salazar Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 69 Cesar Rojo BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 70 Dušan Drdaj* Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 71 Francesco Catanese Tuttogru Honda CRF 450 Rally 72 Philippe Gendron Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 73 Charan Moore HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 75 Zhang Min Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 78 Zhao Hongyi Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 80 Alexandre Azinhais Club Aventura Touareg KTM 450 Rally Replica 81 Fang Xiangling* Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 83 Fabien Domas Nomade Racing GasGas 450 Rally Replica 86 Charlie Herbst Team All Tracks GasGas 450 Rally Replica 89 Ardit Kurtaj* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 90 Loïs d’Abbadie Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 92 David Mabbs Vendetta Racing UAE Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 93 David McBride Vendetta Racing UAE Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 94 Oran O’Kelly Vendetta Racing UAE KTM 450 Rally Replica 95 Dominique Cizeau Girault Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 99 Juan Santiago Rostan Xraids Experience GasGas 450 Rally Replica 101 Martin Prokeš Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 102 Bartłomiej Tabin Orion – Moto Racing Group Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 103 Ashley Thixton HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 105 Julien Dalbec Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 106 Jérôme Bas Universal Ride KTM 450 Rally Replica 108 Ashish Raorane Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 109 Mohamed Aoulad Ali Club Aventura Touareg KTM 450 EXC 110 Jane Daniels Fantic Rally Team Fantic XEF Rally 450 111 Yael Kadshai Nomade Racing GasGas 450 Rally Replica 113 Sebastián Urquía Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 114 Carlos Llibre ALL1 Dakar GasGas 450 Rally Replica 115 Josep Pedró Subirats ALL1 Dakar Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 116 Xavier Pes Bosck ALL1 Dakar GasGas 450 Rally Replica 117 Josep Martí Suñer ALL1 Dakar GasGas 450 Rally Replica 118 Fernando Conde Targa ALL1 Dakar KTM 450 Rally Replica 119 Javier Amat de Caralt ALL1 Dakar GasGas 450 Rally Replica 120 Joris Van Dyck HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 121 James Simonin Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 123 Fabio Lottero Touareg Ibiza – Evissa Esports KTM 450 Rally Replica 124 Kerim Fitz-Gerald BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 126 Mario Garrido Pedrega Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 127 Ronald Venter Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 128 Max Bianucci Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 129 Sébastien Herbet Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 130 Javier Campos Joyrace KTM 450 Rally Replica 136 Weston Carr HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 137 Gwen Backx HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 138 Pierre Saeys HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 139 Modestas Siliūnas AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally Replica 140 Bruno Santos Xraids Experience Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 143 Hector Guerrero Pedrega Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 144 Fabián von Thuengen HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 145 Ganzorig Chuluun HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 146 Gad Nachmani Club Aventura Touareg KTM 450 Rally Replica 147 Mathieu Girard Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 148 Tomás de Gavardo BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

Underscore – Women’s Trophy

* – Rookie

Original by Motul (Malle Moto)

Number Rider Team Bike 32 Kyle McCoy American Rally Originals KTM 450 Rally Replica 34 Emanuel Gyenes Autonet Motorcycle Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 37 Jérôme Martiny Anquety Motorsport Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 39 Benjamin Melot Team Esprit KTM KTM 450 Rally Replica 40 Javi Vega Pont Grup Yamaha Yamaha WR450F Rally 49 Cesare Zacchetti Kove Italia Kove 450 Rally 56 Simon Marčič JP1 Kews Dakar Rally Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 61 David Pabiška SP Moto Bohemia KTM 450 Rally Replica 64 Romain Duchêne* Team GP Motors KTM 450 Rally Replica 74 Michael Jacobi Comas Moto / Môle Agri Forest GasGas 450 Rally Replica 79 Amaury Baratin Horizon Moto 95 KTM 450 Rally Replica 82 Albert Martin Pedrega Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 84 Tiziano Internó Rally POV GasGas 450 Rally Replica 85 Thierry Béthys TB Racing Honda CRF 450 Rally 87 Libor Podmol Podmol Dakar Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 91 Mike Wiedemann Wiedemann Motorsports KTM 450 Rally Replica 96 Tobias Ebster Kini Rally Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 97 Juan Puga JP1 Kews Dakar Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 100 Stuart Gregory Stuart Gregory KTM 450 Rally Replica 104 Jérémie Gerber To Lucky Drive Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 107 Vasileios Boudros DNA Filters – Enduro Greece Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 112 Gioele Meoni Dakar4Dakar KTM 450 Rally Replica 122 Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera Haleem KTM 450 Rally Replica 125 Iader Giraldi Zeranta KTM 450 Rally Replica 131 Anthony Fabre Team RAF KTM 450 EXC 132 Andy Beaucoud Team RAF Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 133 Bruno Leblanc Un Dakar Pour De L’espoir KTM 450 Rally Replica 134 Isaac Feliu TwinTrail Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 135 Carles Falcón TwinTrail Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 141 Vincent Biau VB × Kray&Co Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica

Quad