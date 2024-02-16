2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: 101 on entry list

Despite only being the second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will be missing some major star power as Dakar Rally overall winners Team Audi Sport and Monster Energy Honda Rally Team are absent. Forty-five drivers and fifty-six riders will hope to step it up in their place.

While Dakar bike winner Honda will return for the BP Ultimate Rally Raid in April, Audi is gone entirely: although Audi finally won the Dakar on the FIA side with Carlos Sainz and had plans of racing for the championship, a lack of suitable parts expedited their intended shutdown at the end of 2024 to Tuesday. Sainz, Mattias Ekström, and Stéphane Peterhansel are permitted to race for other teams and classes, though none are taking part. Peterhansel’s co-driver Édouard Boulanger will still show up to Abu Dhabi as the new navigator for Nasser Al-Attiyah, who parted ways with Mathieu Baumel after a successful decade in rally raid.

After his Dakar defence ended in disaster, Al-Attiyah hopes to make up lost ground with Prodrive. His ally Sébastien Loeb and Bahrain Raid Xtreme, who won five stages at Dakar, are not entered, though brothers Cristian and Marcos Baumgart will fill the void. With Audi and Loeb gone, the eighteen-driver Ultimate class is all the more up for grabs. Sainz’s absence means Toyota will have an opportunity to take the points lead courtesy of Overdrive Racing’s Guillaume de Mévius and Guerlain Chicherit, who respectively trail Sainz by eighteen and twenty points. Fellow Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, fresh off winning the FIA Baja World Cup’s Saudi Baja, is aiming to go back-to-back in the ADDC.

A championship lead change is also guaranteed in Challenger as Mitch Guthrie is not racing either, which Rokas Baciuška hopes to capitalise on; Baciuška exited Dakar seventeen points behind Guthrie. Dakar winner Cristina Gutiérrez is entered but not competing for the championship.

Yasir Seaidan finished third in SSV at Dakar, which gave him the category’s points lead as Xavier de Soultrait and Jérôme de Sadeleer were not eligible for points. He will have a new co-driver for Abu Dhabi in Michaël Metge, who replaces his younger brother Adrien.

RallyGP, despite being the top bike class, will feature a paltry four entrants. Honda made up the bulk of the class at Dakar but is skipping Abu Dhabi to give their six riders a rest (except for Tosha Schareina, who is competing in this weekend’s FIM E-Xplorer World Cup), while defending champion Luciano Benavides of Husqvarna as well as the KTM and GasGas factory teams are not racing for points. With so many riders skipping Abu Dhabi, Hero MotoSports has a golden opportunity as Ross Branch is virtually assured to take the points lead, currently trailing Honda’s Ricky Brabec by eight points, and Sebastian Bühler will try to bounce back from his Dakar crash. The only other two RallyGP riders entered, Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Aaron Marè, are not W2RC-eligible; Al-Balooshi is the reigning FIM Bajas World Cup champion who recently won the Saudi Baja, while Marè enters his first W2RC race since the 2022 Dakar Rally, incidentally racing for Hero that time.

Rally2 features forty-seven riders but the top two Romain Dumontier and Bradley Cox are not among them. Third-placed Jean-Loup Lepan will try to leapfrog both, tailing the former by fourteen, while series regular Michael Docherty is seeking to establish a foothold after crashing out of the opener. Lepan is one of just four riders in the top ten standings at Abu Dhabi alongside Tobias Ebster (seventh), Konrad Dąbrowski (ninth), and Jan Brabec (tenth). Although outside the top ten, David McBride and Oran O’Kelly have a chance to make significant leaps as well.

Ebster won both the ADDC in Rally2 and the Road to Dakar challenge in 2023, the latter granting him free registration for the Dakar. Justin Gerlach and Jonathan Savel hopes to do the same for Dakar 2025 through the RtD after coming up short last year, while Willem Avenant is striving for it in his first major step towards ‘decoding’ Dakar.

Saulius Klevinskas, a former goalkeeper who played for the Lithuanian national team, enters his first W2RC race after mainly competing in amateur rallies like the Breslau Rallye and Fenix Rally. Another series newcomer is Christoph Lischka, the head of development for BMW Motorrad.

Although all Quad riders at Dakar are registered for the W2RC, Hani Al-Noumesi is the only one taking part at Abu Dhabi. Abdulaziz Ahli will be going for his fourth consecutive ADDC win in the class. Kamil Wiśniewski returns to the championship after missing Dakar with a knee injury.

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge begins with the Prologue stage on 26 February and runs through 2 March.

FIA entry list

Ultimate

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class 201 Guillaume de Mévius Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 202 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 203 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 204 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Jipocar Team Ford Raptor T1+ 205 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 206 Nasser Al-Attiyah Édouard Boulanger Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ 207 Cristian Baumgart Alberto Andreotti X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter T1+ 208 Saood Variawa François Cazalet Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 209 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 210 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 211 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 212 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter T1+ 213 Pau Navarro Andreas Schulz X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 214 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing Red-Lined REVO T1+ 215 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 216 Yahya Al-Helei* Khalid Al-Kendi Yahya Al-Helei Nissan Pick-Up T1.1 217 Ahmed El Shamy* Hassan Obaid Ahmed El Shamy Fast & Speed 2WD T1.2 218 Roman Starikovich* Bert Heskes Roman Starikovich Toyota Hilux T1.1 * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Challenger

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 301 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Can-Am Factory Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 302 Marcelo Gastaldi Carlos Sachs BBR Motorsport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 303 Nicolás Cavigliasso Valentina Pertegarini Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 304 Austin Jones Oriol Mena Can-Am Factory Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 305 Dania Akeel Stéphane Duple Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 306 Cristina Gutiérrez* Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 307 Annett Quandt* Annie Seel X-raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 308 Hernán Garcés* Juan Pablo Latrach South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick 309 Khalid Aljafla* Andrei Rudnitski Aljafla Racing Can-Am Maverick R 310 Pál Lónyai* Filippo Ippolito X-raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 311 Gunter Hinkelmann* Fabrizio Bianchini BBR Motorsport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 312 Puck Klaassen* Augusto Sanz Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max

SSV

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 Yasir Seaidan Michaël Metge MMP Compétition Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 401 Sara Price Jeremy Gray South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 402 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 403 Sebastián Guayasamín Fernando Matias Acosta FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 404 Enrico Gaspari Alberto Marcon TH-Trucks Team Polaris RZR Pro R 405 Ricardo Ramilo Fausto Mota Scuderia Ramilo Rodamoto Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 406 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente OnlyFans Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 407 Michele Cinotto Maurizio Dominella Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R 408 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon MMP Compétition Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 409 Robert Szustkowski* Albert Gryszcuk Robert Szustkowski Polaris RZR Pro R 410 Piotr Beaupre* Jarosław Kazberuk Piotr Beaupre Polaris RZR Pro R 411 Mansour Al-Helei* Mohammed Hamri Mansour Al-Helei Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 412 Atif Alzarouni* Mohammed Hasan Innab Atif Alzarouni Yamaha YXZ1000R SS 413 Justas Grendelis* Simonas Ramanauskas Justas Grendelis Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 414 Pietro Cinotto* Alberto Bertoldi Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R

FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 25 Mohammed Al-Balooshi* MX Ride Dubai KTM 450 Rally 44 Aaron Marè* SRG Motorsports KTM 450 Rally Replica 46 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 22 Michael Docherty SRG Motorsports Husqvarna FC 450 Rally 26 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 33 Jan Brabec Strojrent Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 34 Jonathan Savel* # Jonathan Savel KTM 450 Rally Replica 35 Damien Bataller* # Team DB Racing KTM 450 Rally 36 Jean-Philippe Revolte* # JBS Moto KTM 450 Rally 37 Jiří Brož SRG Motorsports KTM 450 Rally Replica 38 Sarath Mohan* SRG Motorsports Husqvarna FE 450 40 Hamdan Al-Ali* # Hamdan Al-Ali Husqvarna FE 450 41 Badr Al-Hamdan* # Badr Al-Hamdan Yamaha WR450F Rally 43 Happy Verma* SRG Motorsports KTM 450 EXC-F 45 Jatin Jain* SRG Motorsports Kove 450 Rally 47 Blas Zapag Peralta* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 48 Axel Mustad* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 49 Nerimantas Jucius* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 50 Willem Avenant* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 51 Cornelus Koolen* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 53 Filip Grot* DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 55 Ehab Al-Hakeem* # Ehab Al-Hakeem Yamaha WR450F Rally 56 Gediminas Satkus* AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally 57 Saulius Klevinskas* AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally 58 Abdulhaim Al-Mogeera* Abdulhaim Al-Mogeera KTM 450 Rally 59 Martin Chalmers* # Martin Chalmers GasGas 450 Rally 60 Stephan Preuss* # Stephan Preuss KTM 450 Rally 61 Floridan Dietrich* # Floridan Dietrich* KTM 450 Rally 62 Christoph Lischka* Christoph Lischka KTM 450 Rally 63 Stephan Breisach* Stephan Breisach KTM 450 Rally 64 Lothar Hartmann Lothar Hartmann* KTM 450 Rally 65 Justin Gerlach* Justin Gerlach KTM 450 Rally 66 Iván Merichal Resina* Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 67 Rolando Martinez* Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 68 Murun Purevdorj* Murun Purevdorj KTM 450 EXC 69 Marwan Al-Rahmani* ADNOC KTM 450 Rally 70 Mykolas Paulavičius* DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 71 Edvard Sokolovskij* AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 77 Oran O’Kelly Vendetta Racing UAE KTM 450 Rally 80 Jack Murray* Jack Murray Husqvarna 450 Rally 81 Jacek Bartoszek* MX Ride Dubai Husqvarna 450 Rally 82 Sultan Al-Blooshi MX Ride Dubai Husqvarna 450 Rally 90 William McBride* Vendetta Racing UAE KTM 450 Rally Replica 91 Thomas Childs* Vendetta Racing UAE KTM 450 Rally 92 David Mabbs* Vendetta Racing UAE Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 93 David McBride Vendetta Racing UAE Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 94 Abdulla Lanjawi* SRG Motorsports Kove 450 Rally 95 Leo Conaboy* Leo Conaboy KTM 450 Rally 96 Tobias Ebster SRG Motorsports GasGas 450 Rally Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

# – Malle Moto

Quad