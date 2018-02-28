Bartrum Eager To Move Forward From Jackson Departure

Motorbase Performance boss David Bartrum has spoken out to clarify some of the speculation regarding Mat Jackson’s departure from the team ahead of the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

It was announced at the Autosport International Show in January that Jackson would compete for Motorbase in the BTCC for a ninth consecutive season, piloting one of their Ford Focus RS’.

Jackson was set to team up with Tom Chilton and Sam Tordoff, a trio that Batrum says he was “genuinely the most excited that I have ever been with a driver line-up”.

In recent months the relationship between Jackson and Motorbase became strained though, leading to the confirmation earlier this month that they had parted ways.

It was reported that the split came following contact between Jackson and Team Dynamics about the vacant drive in their team, which eventually went to Dan Cammish.

In a blog post on the team’s website, Bartrum would not divulge information on the exact reasons behind the change, but did speak out to quash some “unwarranted comments” on the situation.

Batrum stressed that the best efforts were made to find a way to continue working together, and that Jackson’s departure was not linked to any budget or sponsor conflicts with the signings of Chilton and Tordoff,

“As much as we understand that fans of the team and also of Mat will want to know the full ins and outs of what went on, there are simply some things that should remain behind closed doors,” Bartrum concluded.

“All I wish to say is that loyalty and integrity are the main qualities that I look for, both in business and friendship and I made the best decision available to me, my staff and everyone else involved with the team to ensure the continued success of the Motorbase team.

“I am genuinely sad to see Mat leave after so many successful years together, I have a lot of very fond memories both on and off the track and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.

“However, as with everything in life, things change and we now have to move forward, make the most out of a very difficult situation for all parties involved and finalise the job of completing our driver line-up so that we can get back to the important business of racing cars.”

You can read Bartrum’s full blog here: http://www.motorbaseperformance.co.uk/boss-blog.html