Robert Kubica pleased to make Formula 1 return

Having taken up the role of reserve and development driver with Williams Martini Racing, Robert Kubica has expressed his delight in making a return to the Formula 1 paddock for the first time in seven years.

Kubica was in the running to replace the officially retired Felipe Massa alongside Lance Stroll, however, the Grove based team opted for Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin, who will make his debut in the series.

Speaking at the Shoreditch launch of the Williams FW41, Kubica acknowledged his “different role”, but beamed about the prospect; revealing his excitement about revisiting familiar circuits, with some holding the potential to evoke fond memories.

“I’m back in Formula 1 in a different role to when I was racing in 2011,” he said.

“But I’m back permanently in the F1 paddock, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It will be interesting to go back to some of the places I have been before, some of them providing different emotions from different moments in my life.”

Despite his enthusiasm, the 33-year-old Pole did concede that watching his former rivals race whilst he sits on the sidelines can be “quite difficult”.

“Sometimes it can be quite difficult watching others racing,” he noted, before adding “But I have a different role this year. It’s sure to be a tough season with a lot of races and things to do.

“I have to be on top of the work I have to do for the team. So, let’s get started!”