SMP Racing boss wants Sirotkin and Kvyat at Le Mans

Boris Romanovich Rotenberg wants to see Daniil Kvyat and Sergey Sirotkin race one of his cars at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The SMP Bank founder is a fan of Kvyat and hopes that he will find the time to compete at the round-the-clock race this summer in between his commitments as Scuderia Ferrari‘s reserve and development driver, having been ejected from the Red Bull Driver programme in October last year.

“I do not know how busy he will be at Ferrari,” Rotenberg said to Sport FM.

“But I would be glad to see him in our team.”

Rotenberg is also chasing new Williams Martini Racing recruit Sirotkin, who was initially expected to partake in the World Endurance Championship‘s inaugural ‘super-season’ with the Russian team – who will join the boosted LMP1 privateer class this year. The 22-year-old tested the new BR1 at Ciudad del Motor de Aragón last year, alongside fellow Russians Mikhail Aleshin, Vitaly Petrov, Viktor Shaitar and Kirill Ladygin.

However, Sirotkin remained coy on taking part in the 24 Hours, focussing his efforts on his maiden Formula 1 season.

“I will take part in the development of the BR1 prototype, but as for the 24 hours, not everything depends on me.” he said.

“It’s very interesting to me, but my priority is F1.”