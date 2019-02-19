Daniel Juncadella confirmed for Aston Martin DTM programme for 2019

Daniel Juncadella has become the final piece of the puzzle for the R-Motorsport team ahead of the their debut with Aston Martin in the 2019 DTM series.

The 27-year-old will join 2010 DTM champion Paul Di Resta, Jake Dennis and Ferdinand Habsberg as they take on the debut season of the Aston Martin Vantage, which replaces the Mercedes-AMG brand that left the series after 30 years at the end of the 2018 season.

“With my experience, I would like to support R-Motorsport in the development of the Aston Martin Vantage DTM car so that it can become a match for the opposition in the extremely tough competitive environment of the DTM as quickly as possible,” said Juncadella.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to bring that about, but I’m confident that we’ll soon be able to achieve notable success with our ambitious, young team.”

As with Di Resta, Juncadella brings a wealth of experience with him from the Mercedes-AMG team having been with them since 2013, last season he took three pole positions and two podiums, along with his first win at Brands Hatch.

“Daniel is a very reliable top driver and well-known in the DTM,” said Team Principal Dr Florian Kamelger. “We’re counting on his many years of experience to help us gradually work our way up with the Aston Martin Vantage DTM car to be as good as the top cars of our fellow competitors in a strong field.

“Daniel and Paul Di Resta are both very experienced and have a good understanding of exactly what is required to ensure that we make rapid progress with the development of our technical package.”

With the driver line up complete, the team will now focus on the launch of the Aston Martin Vantage DTM car and their programme for 2019 which will take place in Switzerland tomorrow (20 February).