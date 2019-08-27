Sheldon Creed, Greg Biffle to make SST returns at Portland

With the Stadium Super Trucks set for their inaugural trip to Portland International Raceway, a pair of NASCAR drivers are preparing for their returns to SST action. On Monday, the series released the entry list for the Portland Grand Prix weekend, with Sheldon Creed and Greg Biffle listed. It will be Creed’s first SST race since April.

In a graphic tweeted by the series, Biffle will pilot the #100 Continental Tire truck once again, while Creed moves to the neon yellow SPEED Energy/Menards truck, though he will retain #2. Both drivers have spent time in the Continental Tire truck in 2019, also splitting it with Ryan Beat, Ryan Eversley, and Christopher Polvoorde.

Creed, the winningest driver in SST history with 37 victories and two championships, swept the Texas Motor Speedway rounds in late March. In the series’ next trip at Long Beach in April, he finished second behind Race #1 winner Matt Brabham and fourth.

Biffle, who began racing in the series in 2018, ran his first races of the year at the first Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course weekend. He finished runner-up in Race #1 to Cole Potts after spending time in the lead, followed by fourth in Race #2.

Both drivers also compete in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with Creed in his rookie year and Biffle attempting a one-off in July. Creed, who fell short of qualifying for the playoffs, sits eleventh in points with a best finish of second at Eldora Speedway and Michigan International Speedway. Biffle’s lone Truck start of 2019 came at Texas in June, where he scored the win in his first Truck race since 2004.

SST joined the Portland Grand Prix weekend in April, supporting the IndyCar Series.

The Portland Grand Prix weekend will not be Biffle’s first time at the Oregon circuit. The Truck Series raced at PIR in 1999 and 2000, with Biffle winning the former and finishing thirteenth in the latter after starting on the pole.

On Twitter, he posted his confirmation of participating: