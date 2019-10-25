2020 Boost Mobile Super Trucks schedule released

The 2020 Boost Mobile Super Trucks schedule has been revealed. Better known to fans as the Stadium Super Trucks, the series’ Australian rounds in 2020 will take the trucks to eight circuits alongside the Supercars Championship.

“Next year, we’ll have eight rounds in Australia, all with Supercars,” SST Australia general manager Nathan Cayzer said in an interview with Foxtel during Gold Coast 600 qualifying. “It’s exciting.

“It has been a tough couple of years, like we got to a stage with CAMS (Confederation of Australian Motor Sport) that we just wanted to find a way to sort out. I think we can see by the people here with the corporates, they love it, the people at the fence love it so I think it’s great for everyone. Supercars, we can’t thank them enough for their support so it’s a really good result for all of us.”

The trucks will kick off the 2020 campaign with the Adelaide 500 in late February; the event hosted the SST season openers from 2015 to 2017 and was the second round in 2018. Before the schedule reveal, 2020 dates were confirmed with the Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway and the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway. The former will be the trucks’ first race in New Zealand, while Darwin saw its lone SST points action in 2017. Hidden Valley Raceway also held a demo session for the trucks in 2016 with Australian drivers Toby Price, Brad Gallard, and 2017 champ Paul Morris.

The remaining five dates will feature a mixture of familiar circuits and newcomers. Symmons Plains Raceway, host of the Tasmania SuperSprint in April, has never hosted an SST race. Barbagallo Raceway in Perth, hosting the Perth SuperSprint in May and the Townsville Street Circuit‘s Townsville 400 in June last welcomed the trucks in 2018 and 2016, respectively. Perth’s first SST action was in 2017.

Gold Coast is currently the site of SST’s first race back in Australia since CAMS ended the year-long ban, last hosting points races in 2015 and 2016 and was initially expected to return in 2018 before the prohibition. Sydney Motorsport Park, home of the Sydney SuperNight in August, replaced Gold Coast on the schedule as a result, with the trucks running their latest Australian rounds alongside the Australian Motor Racing Series.

“The trucks are a lot of fun,” SST head Robby Gordon commented. “We enjoy racing with the V8 Supercars. To have eight rounds next year with Supercars is gonna be a lot of fun.”

2020 Boost Mobile Super Trucks schedule