Ex-FIFA man Mohaupt to join DTM organiser as managing director

The organising company of the DTM Series, ITR, has announced that Achim Kostron will step aside as managing director at the turn of 2020 and will be succeeded by Marcel Mohaupt.

Kostron, who assumed the role in September 2017, will remain in under the restructured ITR umbrella as manager of the DTM’s sporting program and product development.

Mohaupt has previous experience with football’s main governing body FIFA, where he worked in the digital section as senior media and streaming strategy advisor.

The German has over 20 years of experience in the media industry, heavily focusing on sports marketing.

His appointment could further signal the start of a change in image for the DTM, as the series looks to become a more attractive and well-known brand outside of parent country Germany.

The series is still working on a name change for the 2021 season, an idea that was first discussed publicly last year.

Current DTM cars conform to Class 1 touring car regulations, the same as Japan’s premier GT Series SUPER GT.

Kostron (L) will stay in the ITR organisation. Credit: DTM

The two championships are in the middle of two experimental merger weekends, the first coming at the DTM season finale at Hockenheim earlier this month with Honda, Lexus and Nissan all sending one of their GT500 cars to join the German field.

A non-championship ‘Dream Race‘, featuring eight DTM cars, will take place in November at the Fuji Speedway to round out the ’19 calendar.

ITR chairman Gerhard Berger thanked Kostron for his services as managing director, and is hopeful that the DTM will be able to successfully expand its global reach in the coming years.

In a statement, released on Friday, Berger said: “I am grateful to Achim Kostron for his excellent work in reorganising the ITR.

“In the evolution of the DTM, we are now entering a new phase with a focus on expanding our fan base, increasing reach, and entering new markets.

“I am delighted that proven marketing expert Marcel Mohaupt, together with Achim Kostron, finance director Tobias Schittenhelm, and the dedicated ITR team, will further develop the DTM.”

An expanded 10-round calendar for ’20 was announced in early October, featuring DTM debuts for the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Anderstorp Raceway and new Russian venue Igora Drive.