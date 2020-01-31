Audi confirms unchanged factory DTM driver line-up for 2020

Audi Sport has announced its factory driver line-up for the 2020 DTM Series, with no changes from the ’19 championship-winning roster.

Reigning champion René Rast will lead the charge, while looking for a third title in four seasons, alongside Jamie Green at Audi Team Rosberg – the Brit will embark on his sixteenth consecutive year in the championship.

’19 Drivers’ Championship runner-up Nico Müller is once again partnered by Dutchman Robin Frijns at Audi Team Sportsline Abt.

Both Müller and Frijns will balance their DTM commitments with drives in the current ABB Formula E season for GEOX Dragon and Envision Virgin Racing respectively.

A sticking point for Team Sportsline Abt could be the Norisring round of the championship on the weekend of July 11-12, with Frijns previously hinting in October that he would prioritise FE in the event of a clash.

Credit: DTM

But, when quizzed on the same matter, Müller said that his role with Audi’s DTM programme has his full attention.

Long-time Audi drivers Loïc Duval and ’13 DTM champion Mike Rockenfeller continue at Audi Team Phoenix, having managed a sole victory last year courtesy of Rockenfeller in Race 2 of the Assen round.

“After such a great season only the famous motto can apply: Never change a winning team,” said Audi DTM boss Dieter Gass.

“From my point of view, last year we had by far the strongest driver squad in the DTM. That’s why I’m very happy that we can continue to rely on the same six drivers in 2020.”

Audi privateer team, Team WRT, revealed in December that it has opted to field two new drivers in place of Haas F1 Team reserve Pietro Fittipaldi and DTM ’19 star rookie Jonathan Aberdein.

Ed Jones and Fabio Scherer will make their debuts in the series following moves from the NTT IndyCar Series and FIA Formula 3.

Audi also reinforced that the DTM will remain at the heart of its motorsport programme for the foreseeable future, alongside FE and customer racing ventures.

BMW Motorsport is understood to be increasing its quota to eight cars for the season, in order to make up for R-Motorsport/Aston Martin‘s withdrawal from the DTM, but is yet to announce its full line-up.