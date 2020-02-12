Toby Price confirms Adelaide 500 SST entry

Add a familiar face to the Stadium Super Trucks grid for the Adelaide 500: Toby Price. On Wednesday, Price confirmed he will make his return to the series for the season opener scheduled for 22–23 February, representing Team Australia and the Boost Mobile Super Trucks.

Simon Chapman of Speedcafe.com initially broke the news in an article confirming Price and Greg Gartner‘s entries. SST revealed Gartner and fellow Team Australia drivers Paul Morris, Paul Weel, Luke Vanna, and Shae Davies as competitors last Thursday. Morris, Vanna, and Weel made separate announcements of their own in the prior days.

On Twitter, Price posted, “Stoked to be back on board for the @SSuperTrucks at the Adelaide 500!”

The 2016 and 2019 Dakar Rally winner, Price has raced in SST since the series’ Australian début in 2015. Nearly all of his starts have come at Adelaide and the Gold Coast 600, with the exception being Honda Indy Toronto in 2016. He has four podiums, including two runner-up finishes at Adelaide in 2016 and 2017.

His latest SST run came in the 2019 season finale at Gold Coast, where he dominated and nearly won Race #1 before being spun on the final lap, dropping him to sixth. He finished fifth in Race #2.

With the news, Price is the sixth confirmed Australian driver for the Adelaide 500. Outside of expected entries like series head Robby Gordon, Bill Hynes is the first American to lock in his entry when his truck promoting June’s Darwin Triple Crown—which the Boost Mobile Super Trucks will compete at—was revealed on Tuesday.