GB3 race-winner Ushijima steps up to FIA F3 with Van Amersfoort

GB3 Championship race-winner Reece Ushijima has graduated to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing.

The American driver spent two seasons in GB3, formerly BRDC British Formula 3, taking on Britain’s premier single-seater championship in his first full season out of a karting career which only started when Ushijima was 13.

Prior to joining the 2020 grid with Hitech GP for the team’s debut season in the championship alongside eventual title contender Kush Maini, he contested India’s MRF Challenge and took podiums in the BRSCC Formula Ford Winter Series.

He was tight-lipped on his plans for 2022 when TCF spoke to him after finishing second from pole in Race 2 at Donington Park in October, one of his seven podiums with Hitech in a season which also brought two wins in the second round at Silverstone, Oliver Oakes’ team’s home circuit.

Ushijima also finished second in Race 1 in Leicestershire, after going wheel to wheel with early-season title rival Zak O’Sullivan on the first lap.

VAR are also new to the FIA F3 grid, but Ushijima, who ended the 2021 Asian Formula 3 Championship as the second-highest-placed rookie, impressed with the Dutch team on the first two days of post-season testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

He was second-fastest with Campos Racing on the afternoon of day 3, after competing with GB3 rivals including O’Sullivan, Roman Bilinski, Oliver Bearman and Roberto Faria over the three days.

“To be racing with such an experienced and successful team as Van Amersfoort Racing is a great privilege,” Ushijima said.

“Seeing how motivated and hard-working they were during post-season testing at Valencia has made me really excited to [see] what we can achieve this year.

“It may be an uphill battle, as it’s both the team’s and my first year competing in FIA F3, but I believe we can achieve something special with our combined determination. I cannot wait to get the season started!”

Credit: reeceushijima.com

VAR CEO Rob Niessink is equally positive about his team’s first confirmed FIA F3 signing.

“We first worked with Reece during post-season testing at Valencia last year and he impressed us,” he said.

“It will be both his and our first season in this car, so for sure there is lots to learn, but Reece’s determination excites us.

“His interaction with the team was impressive and he showed to be a quick learner. The level of progress he [showed] during the two days he tested with us is a clear indication of his potential.

“We have been preparing our entry into this category to the finest detail and are absolutely thrilled to get going early next month!”