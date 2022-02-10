Fortec sign Zak Taylor to complete GB3 line-up

Fortec Motorsport announced that F4 British Championship race-winner Zak Taylor will join the team for the 2022 GB3 Championship on Thursday (10 February).

They are the third team to have announced their full line-up for 2022, after Carlin and Hitech GP.

Taylor competed in British F4 last year with Arden Motorsport, who enter their second year in GB3 in 2022, taking five podiums in addition to a win at Brands Hatch.

Prior to his switch into single-seaters, Taylor moved up from karting into the Ginetta Junior Championship for 2019, and took seven podiums in 2020, despite only running in six of the eight rounds.

The 19-year-old started karting in 2016, competing in Junior TKM and the British Schools Karting Championship. He finished sixth in the 2017 Super One National Junior TKM Championship and won the Junior Winter Series at the PF International kart circuit near Grantham.

He has tested the outgoing Tatuus BF3-020 with Fortec, as teams also host testing sessions for the new British F4 car, the incoming Tatuus MSV-022 to be run in GB3, and the Tatuus F4-T014 which will contest the new GB4 Championship.

“I am really looking forward to competing in GB3 with Fortec for the 2022 season,” Taylor said.

“After looking around their facilities and completing a test it was clear that they are the right team for me to step up from British F4 to GB3.

“I am excited to get started with such a well-established team and I hope to add to their success in my maiden campaign.”

Team Principal Oliver Dutton added: “We raced against Zak last year and it was clear to see that he has very high potential.

“His performance in testing with us has confirmed that, and we’re very pleased that the opportunity presented itself for us to work with him in GB3 this year.

“Between now and the start of the season we’ll have a busy testing programme with the new car to give him as much seat time as possible, so he can challenge at the front of the grid.”

The British driver joins Fortec’s already-announced Scandinavian pairing of Joel Granfors and two-time GB3 race-winner Mikkel Grundtvig.