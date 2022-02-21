Granfors stepping up GB3 testing time with Fortec

Fortec Motorsport have announced their full, three-car line-up for the 2022 GB3 Championship, and have recently begun testing a new car for the season ahead.

Zak Taylor and 2021 two-time race-winner Mikkel Grundtvig will compete with the Daventry squad, with Taylor’s F4 British Championship rival Joel Granfors announced earlier in February.

Granfors became the second Scandinavian driver to be running with Fortec in GB3 when he was announced, and the F4 race-winner from Sweden has been getting to grips with the incoming Tatuus MSV-022 with two months until lights out at Oulton Park.

The new car brings increased power, 25 per cent more downforce, a halo, improved side-impact protection and a side-mounted airbox to bring the championship in line with traditional F3 series’ in looks and pace. The MSV-022 won’t look dissimilar to a Euroformula Open or European Formula 3 car, with older-spec British F3 cars being run in F3 Cup last year.

Credit: Mattias Persson / Motorsport Publication

Most of 2020 Aquila Synergy Cup and Formula Nordic champion Granfors’ running in a GB3 car has come at Snetterton, as he tested the outgoing BF3-020 there with Fortec and Chris Dittmann Racing in September, itself an evolution of the F4-016 introduced with the return of the British F3 name for 2016.

He tested at Oulton on Tuesday (15 February) and in Norfolk on Thursday (17 February), and is enjoying life at a higher level with Fortec.

“I think the new car is great,” Granfors said.

“It’s an all-round improvement over the old one, and from the first impression it’s especially impressive in fast corners thanks to the higher downforce.

“I have to say testing this week has gone extremely smoothly. We’ve really had no issues at all, just chipping away at set-up and making myself comfortable in the car.”

Granfors will benefit from the experience of Fortec’s chief race engineer in GB3, Russell Dixon.

Dixon has worked with some of the team’s most successful products in recent years, including Charles Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson, Johnathan Hoggard, Sam Bird, Stoffel Vandoorne and Daniel Ricciardo.

No wonder, then, that the team has amassed over 1000 podiums, 337 race wins and 34 Drivers’/Teams’ Championships throughout its history.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Russ this week,” the 16-year-old added.

“We did some work together in British F4, but his main job is in GB3 and I’m excited to draw on his experience.

“The early signs are very promising and I couldn’t be happier. I look forward to picking up from here in the following tests.