Extreme E

Klara Andersson joins Oliver Bennett at XITE Energy Racing

By
1 Mins read
Credit: XITE Energy Racing

Oliver Bennett will have a new team-mate at XITE Energy Racing for the 2022 Extreme E Championship. On Saturday, the team announced Klara Andersson will serve as Bennett’s partner, replacing Christine “GZ” Giampaoli Zonca who moved to Veloce Racing.

XITE Energy is the official energy drink partner of Extreme E, a partnership that was extended on Thursday, and was co-founded by Bennett in 2017. The company frequently supports Bennett’s racing career in series like the FIA World Rallycross Championship and Nitro Rallycross.

When Bennett entered Extreme E for the inaugural season in 2021 for Hispano Suiza, XITE Energy took over title sponsorship to name it Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team. Hispano Suiza was dropped from the branding ahead of the Ocean X Prix to just become XITE Energy Racing, and the banner is used for Bennett’s rallycross endeavours. The team finished last in the standings with a best finish of fifth at the season-opening Desert X Prix.

“I don’t think we saw the best of XITE Energy Racing in Extreme E last season,” Bennett opined. “The organisers have made some improvements to the cars for this season, so hopefully Klara and I will be able to show what we’re about in Saudi Arabia.”

The 21-year-old Andersson also comes from a rallycross background, having competed in the Swedish Rallycross Championship and winning its 2150 class title in 2021. In October, she became the first female driver to compete in the FIA RX2e Championship when she débuted and finished fourth at Spa-Francorchamps. Andersson also ran the RX2e finale at the Nürburgring, placing eighth.

“I’m looking forward to a completely new challenge,” commented Andersson. “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to go flat out in the desert.”

The 2022 season begins with the Desert X Prix in Neom, Saudi Arabia, on 19/20.

