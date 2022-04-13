Mike Marlar running Bristol Dirt Trucks for Reaume

Mike Marlar will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race, driving the #33 for Reaume Brothers Racing. The team announced the pickup on Tuesday.

With the addition of the Bristol Dirt Race in 2021, Marlar signed with Hill Motorsports for the Truck race and Hill affiliate MBM Motorsports for the Cup Series event. He was the first driver to lead a lap on the dirt configuration when he led the opening lap of Heat #1 before the rest of the race and other heats were cancelled due to rain. After finishing twenty-eighth in the former, his Cup début ended in thirty-first after being involved in a spin with nine laps remaining.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race for Reaume Brothers again, and to get to do it at Bristol just makes it that much sweeter,” said Marlar. “I’m really a lucky guy to get opportunities like this. I have to say a special thanks to Tom and Rocky Smith and everyone involved, who is making this happen for me.

“We didn’t have a bad outing last year, but hopefully, this year we can do that much better. With the surface being covered in dirt, it does give me a little advantage over some of the guys who only know pavement, However, the reality is that they are all really good drivers, and they are tough to beat no matter what surface you are racing on.”

Marlar mainly competes in dirt late models, winning the World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship in 2018. Last year, he finished eighth in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings with one top five.

Serving as his team-mate will be Keith McGee, who designed Marlar’s JDS Technologies, Inc. livery, in the #43.

RBR’s #33 has been split between multiple drivers in 2022 like Jason White, Loris Hezemans, Chris Hacker, Will Rodgers, and Chase Janes. Five races in, the entry is twenty-first in owner points with Hacker holding its best finish of seventeenth at Atlanta.