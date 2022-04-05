XITE Energy Racing expands to 2 Nitro RX entries for 2022/23

With the exception of sharing an Extreme E car with Klara Andersson and Tamara Molinaro, Oliver Bennett has typically been a one-man show at his XITE Energy Racing team. This will change in 2022 as the outfit’s Nitro Rallycross programme plans to expand to two cars. A team-mate was not immediately announced.

The news comes as NRX prepares to introduce the FC1-X electric car for the 2022/23 season. The FC1-X is regarded as the most powerful rallycross car ever built, and will race in a separate class from the traditional ICE-powered Supercars called Group E. NRX’s upcoming calendar will also be the first with events outside the United States as it visits six different countries beginning with a return to Bennett’s native England on 18/19 June.

“After racing in NRX last year and seeing the electric ambitions, I knew this was the place for me,” said Bennett. “We spent time understanding the new FC1 car concept, the series’ marketing ability and its global expansion plans that align with XITE Energy and (team partner) myenergi’s own marketing ambitions. For me, it was an easy decision and a perfect way to increase my involvement as a team owner and driver in EV racing.

“For XITE Energy Racing powered by myenergi, this year is a hugely important one in becoming the leading global sports team in off-road EV racing. With the crazy format, the cars and the stars that Nitro provides, it lends itself perfectly to both my racing goals and the team’s brand partners ambitions on the global stage. We want to win, and we want people to watch.

“I’m really looking forward to building a killer team and racing brand this year. We have some huge plans on and off the track and the XITE Energy Racing powered by myenergi team will have the performance to compete for wins.”

Bennett founded XITE Energy, a nootropic energy drink and bar maker, alongside Megan Jones after completing college in 2017. That year also saw him begin competing in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, where he has raced on a part-time basis every year since under the XITE Racing banner. His World RX début came at Lydden Hill Race Circuit, which will host the 2022/23 NRX opener.

In 2021, he joined Extreme E and Nitro Rallycross and ran the full schedules in both as an owner/driver. The Extreme E effort began as Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team before becoming XITE Energy Racing after the opening round. Bennett and XE partner Christine GZ finished ninth in the championship with a best finish of fifth in the season opener. The first round of 2022 saw Bennett and Molinaro, the latter of whom was subbing for Andersson due to a positive COVID-19 test, finish second in their heat but missed the final due to a penalty in the semi-final. Extreme E also has an official partnership with XITE.

In Nitro Rallycross’ Supercar division, Bennett recorded a sixteenth-place standings finish with a battle qualifying win in the first race at Utah Motorsports Campus.

“We are so pumped to have Oli and XITE Energy Racing back for Nitro Rallycross’ first global season,” commented NRX founder and defending champion Travis Pastrana. “Oli was a tough competitor in last year’s Supercar field, so I know he is going to send it in the new FC1-X as he battles in Group E.”