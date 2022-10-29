PREVIEW: 2022 Nitro Rallycross – Round 4: Glen Helen

The fourth round of the 2022/23 Nitro Rallycross season returns to Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California. It is the second leg in the three-race United States stretch after ERX earlier in October and preceding the Wild Horse Pass round in mid-November.

Travis Pastrana, winner of the Supercar round at Glen Helen in 2021, will have all the momentum as he seeks to score his second straight Group E victory after triumphing at ERX. He will have to make up some considerable ground in the standings as he sits fourth with 103 points behind Robin Larsson (161 points), Andreas Bakkerud (140), and Fraser McConnell (114). Bakkerud scored a Supercar podium in the 2021 edition.

Oliver Bennett‘s team-mate Jenson Button continues his America-only schedule after finishing ninth in his series début in Minnesota. Kevin Eriksson, who made his first start of the year at ERX after missing the start due to injury, had a disappointing end to said round after crashing out but was strong throughout with three battle bracket wins.

With the NEXT Europe class having wrapped up its season at ERX, drivers exclusively competing on that side like champion Tommi Hallman will not return for Glen Helen. Nevertheless, Americans who raced the European rounds will unsurprisingly continue their seasons on home soil like George Megennis and Lane Vacala, as will Swede and 2021 NEXT champion Casper Jansson.

Eric Gordon, who finished sixth in last year’s NEXT points, is back after finishing seventh in Minneapolis. For the second consecutive round, a Championship Off-Road Pro 4 driver appears as Jimmy Henderson will make his maiden NEXT start; fellow Pro 4 racer Andrew Carlson placed sixth in Group E at ERX.

The SxS grid remains relatively the same from ERX with the top four (Pastrana, Ben Maier, Gregoire Michaud, Brian Deegan) coming back as well as Letícia Bufoni and Robin Shute. Conversely, Robbie Maddison and Terry Madden are out while Lia Block and Jeff Matiasevich gear up or their Nitro Rallycross débuts. Block has raced against her father Ken in rallying though rallycross will be a new foray; she and Maier are the youngest drivers in the field at sixteen and thirteen, respectively. Nicknamed “Chicken”, Matiasevich was a household name in the 1990s Supercross scene with twelve career wins and three All-Japan Motocross Championships.

All times Pacific (UTC-8)

Entry lists

Group E

Number Driver 4 Robin Larsson 13 Andreas Bakkerud 16 Oliver Eriksson 21 Conner Martell 22 Jenson Button 23 Kevin Eriksson 35 Fraser McConnell 42 Oliver Bennett 199 Travis Pastrana

NEXT

Number Driver 9 George Megennis 36 Casper Jansson 44 Jimmy Henderson 55 Lane Vacala 99 Eric Gordon

SxS

Number Driver 13 Letícia Bufoni 27 Gregoire Michaud 38 Brian Deegaen 49 Robin Shute 57 Lia Block 67 Ben Maier 111 Jeff Matiasevich 199 Travis Pastarna