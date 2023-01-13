Josh Bilicki returns to DGM for part-time Xfinity schedule

DGM Racing might begin the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with two drivers named Josh, but they aren’t just joshing around. On Thursday, the team announced Josh Bilicki will drive the #91 Chevrolet in select races in 2023 beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February.

Other confirmed dates are the Chicago Street Race on 1 July and Road America on 29 July, while additional starts were not immediately revealed.

Bilicki did a one-off for DGM at the 2022 Daytona opener, where he finished ninth for his second NASCAR national series top ten. He spent the rest of the year making six starts for Alpha Prime Racing with a best finish of thirteenth at Road America, while also running sixteen Cup Series races for Spire Motorsports with a sixteenth at Atlanta.

“Driving for DGM Racing and the Gosselin family at the season opener at Daytona in 2022 and scoring a top-ten finish was a highlight of my year,” Bilicki stated. “The entire team welcomed me with open arms, and we stayed in touch throughout the 2022 season, even when we were competitors. This felt like a very natural fit for me and my sponsors, and I am hoping to mirror our results next month at Daytona.”

For 2023, he will split between his Xfinity schedule for DGM and a part-time Cup slate for Live Fast Motorsports.

“As we make changes over the off-season and prepare for Daytona, locking in a competitive lineup of drivers for our second full-time entry has been a top priority,” added DGM owner Mario Gosselin. “Josh has grown to be a fierce competitor and has shown continuous success over time. We’ve always enjoyed racing against Josh, and we are extremely excited to welcome him back to DGM Racing so we can pick up where we left off last February.”

Bilicki will partner Josh Williams, who returns to the team on a full-time basis in the #92. The team has not announced other drivers for the #91.