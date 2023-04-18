NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jason White returns to Xfinity Series for Talladega

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Ryan Daley Design

Jason White will run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race in two years as he enters Saturday’s Talladega Superspeedway event in the #13 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports. He will be sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Southern Wings is proud to join MBM again this year,” said Tim Spencer, COO of Buffalo Wild Wings parent Southern Wings Inc. “Having the two closest Buffalo Wild Wings locations closest to Talladega in Oxford and Pell City, it is the perfect opportunity to get our brand in front of some incredible race fans and team up with the MBM team for a fun and successful weekend.”

White ran the four superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega in 2021 for RSS Racing and MBM, scoring a tenth in the Daytona season opener for the former team in what was his first Xfinity start since 2014. He suffered a suspension failure in his lone race in the #13 at the first Talladega race before moving to MBM’s #66 for the next two races, finishing fifteenth and crashing out in twenty-eighth.

He signed with TRICON Garage to race the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona, where he finished fifteenth after nine years away from the series. Interestingly, the race featured a second Jason White who raced for Reaume Brothers Racing, and RBR had previously partnered with RSS to field this Jason White’s 2021 Daytona 1 car.

MBM’s #13 entered the Daytona race with Timmy Hill but failed to qualify. It went silent since as the team mainly focuses on the #66, whose carousel of drivers has struggled to start the year. Dexter Stacey, who missed the show at Daytona, will return to the #66 for Talladega.

As the #13 is only a part-time entry, White will need to make the race via qualifying tie. Forty-two cars are entered, meaning four will DNQ.

Share
Avatar photo
2643 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

John Hunter Nemechek lights up, burns down Martinsville Speedway in Xfinity domination

By
2 Mins read
John Hunter Nemechek metaphorically and literally set Martinsville Speedway on fire as he led 198 of 250 laps to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race before setting the course ablaze with his victory burnout.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Corey Heim making Xfinity debut at Dover

By
2 Mins read
NASCAR Truck regular Corey Heim will compete in the Xfinity Series for the first time at Dover with Sam Hunt Racing.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kaden Honeycutt joins CHK Racing for Xfinity debut

By
1 Mins read
Kaden Honeycutt hopes to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time when he enters Martinsville for CHK Racing.