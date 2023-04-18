Jason White returns to Xfinity Series for Talladega

Jason White will run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race in two years as he enters Saturday’s Talladega Superspeedway event in the #13 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports. He will be sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Southern Wings is proud to join MBM again this year,” said Tim Spencer, COO of Buffalo Wild Wings parent Southern Wings Inc. “Having the two closest Buffalo Wild Wings locations closest to Talladega in Oxford and Pell City, it is the perfect opportunity to get our brand in front of some incredible race fans and team up with the MBM team for a fun and successful weekend.”

White ran the four superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega in 2021 for RSS Racing and MBM, scoring a tenth in the Daytona season opener for the former team in what was his first Xfinity start since 2014. He suffered a suspension failure in his lone race in the #13 at the first Talladega race before moving to MBM’s #66 for the next two races, finishing fifteenth and crashing out in twenty-eighth.

He signed with TRICON Garage to race the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona, where he finished fifteenth after nine years away from the series. Interestingly, the race featured a second Jason White who raced for Reaume Brothers Racing, and RBR had previously partnered with RSS to field this Jason White’s 2021 Daytona 1 car.

MBM’s #13 entered the Daytona race with Timmy Hill but failed to qualify. It went silent since as the team mainly focuses on the #66, whose carousel of drivers has struggled to start the year. Dexter Stacey, who missed the show at Daytona, will return to the #66 for Talladega.

As the #13 is only a part-time entry, White will need to make the race via qualifying tie. Forty-two cars are entered, meaning four will DNQ.