Kyle Larson joins Kaulig for Darlington Xfinity

Kyle Larson will add another NASCAR Xfinity Series start to his plate as he enters the Darlington Raceway round on 13 May in the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing. His Cup Series sponsor HendrickCars.com will appear on the car.

Larson is currently fourth in the Cup standings after ten races with victories at Richmond and Martinsville. Despite his successes, he has never won at Darlington in either series: he has seven top tens and five top fives in ten Cup starts there, including three straight runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021; he scored top tens in all five of his Xfinity Darlington races with a best run of fourth in 2016.

He ran the fall Darlington race in 2022 for his Cup team Hendrick Motorsports, where he battled with Sheldon Creed and Noah Gragson for the win until late contact with Creed enabled Gragson to slip through. Larson finished fifth.

“Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at,” said Larson. “The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year too so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Hendrick will once again field an Xfinity car for Larson in 2023 at Sonoma in June followed by fall Darlington. His Cup team-mates William Byron and Alex Bowman will also make starts in the #17.

Larson will be the sixth different driver to pilot Kaulig’s #10 after A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, and Derek Kraus. The #10 sits third in owner points with top tens in every race save for Talladega, where Kraus was caught up in a late multi-car wreck, while Allmendinger won at COTA. Kraus will pilot the car in Saturday’s race at Dover.

“Kyle is really big for our sport right now and we’re excited for him to be a part of our programme at Kaulig Racing,” said team president Chris Rice. “Building our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and having HendrickCars.com on board is amazing for us and fun for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to expanding our all-star driver lineup and having him in the car in Darlington.”