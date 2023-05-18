Jordan Taylor joins Kaulig for Portland Xfinity

Jordan Taylor‘s NASCAR adventure takes him to the Xfinity Series where he will make his début at Portland International Raceway on 3 June, driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

Taylor is a three-time IMSA champion and factory driver for Corvette, with whom he won the GTLM class at the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 2021 24 Hours of Daytona. Four rounds into the 2023 season, he and team-mate Antonio García sit fourth in the GTD Pro standings with a pair of runner-up finishes. He placed third in the 2022 points with a win at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

In March, Taylor entered the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas as a replacement driver for the injured Chase Elliott. After qualifying an impressive fourth, he was spun on a late restart and relegated to twenty-fourth.

“I am really pumped to make my first Xfinity series start with Kaulig Racing, a team that has shown it can dominate at road courses,” said Taylor. “I’ve been fortunate in my racing career to compete at so many different tracks, and I’m looking forward to checking Portland off my list.”

Although COTA marked his first time racing in NASCAR, he has long been a favourite in the stock car world. Taylor also serves as the driver coach for NASCAR’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Garage 56 project, working alongside Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Mike Rockenfeller as they prepare to race a modified Cup car there.

“Matt Kaulig and I are super excited to have Jordan in the #10 car for Portland,” offered team president Chris Rice. “Adding another driver with this much road course expertise will be a lot of fun. Jordan impressed a lot of people in his first NASCAR start at COTA, and I can’t wait to see what he will do in his first Xfinity Series start.”

While fielding full-time rides for Daniel Hemric and Chandler Smith, Kaulig’s #10 serves as their multi-driver car. A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Derek Kraus, and Kyle Larson have made starts in the #10, which sits third in owner points with Allmendinger and Larson respectively winning at COTA and Darlington.