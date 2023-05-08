Tommi Hallman named Extreme E Championship Driver

Extreme E

As Andreas Bakkerud moves from Extreme E‘s Championship Driver to championship-eligible driver, Tommi Hallman will assume his post at the former for this weekend’s Hydro X Prix.

Like Bakkerud and much of the Extreme E grid, Hallman hails from a rallycross background. After competing in Folkrace and Ralli SM, he won the 2019 Finnish Rallycross Esports Championship while also dabbling in RallyX Nordic. Hallman eventually committed to full-time racing in the latter’s Supercar Lites class in 2021. He has returned to sim racing in his off time such as competing in the inaugural iRacing Off-Road Championship Series in 2022.

In 2022, he entered the Nitro Rallycross NEXT category. After winning the NRX NEXT Europe portion of the schedule, he secured the season-long points championship with six total race victories.

Hallman posted on social media, “I’m very excited to be the Extreme E Championship Driver here in Scotland, so greatful for everyone who made it possible!”

As Championship Drivers, Hallman and Tamara Molinaro will be the reserve if anything happens to the main drivers while also testing the course for the series.

Others to have served as Championship Drivers include Romain DumasChristine GZHedda Hosås, and Fraser McConnell.

