Mason Filippi joins MBM for Sonoma Xfinity

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR points leader Mason Filippi is back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he will pilot the #66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

Filippi made his début at Portland in 2022 with DGM Racing, where he finished twenty-fifth. Another attempt came at Indianapolis later that year but he failed to qualify.

He also ran his first Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio for G2G Racing but placed last due to an engine failure; while Filippi was originally entered for the Sonoma Truck race months prior, he was replaced by Stefan Parsons amid drama embroiling the team.

Much of his racing experience comes in sports cars as a GT World Challenge America alumnus who has competed in the MPC since 2019. After finishing second in the TCR standings as a rookie, he currently leads the TCR points with podiums in all three races to date; racing alongside Mark Wilkins, he finished third in the first two races at Daytona and Sebring before winning at Laguna Seca in May.

The California native grew up competing at Sonoma in karting before breaking into sports cars. He has enjoyed success there in his main discipline, dominating the 2019 TC America TCR season finale there from the pole.

MBM’s #66 is forty-first in owner points with a carousel of drivers that includes Caesar Bacarella, Chad Finchum, Timmy Hill, Cameron Lawrence, Mason Maggio, and Dexter Stacey. While entering every race so far, the car has only qualified for six with a best run of thirtieth by Hill at Dover. Lawrence missed the show in the first road race of the year at COTA while Maggio suffered a transmission failure in the second at Portland on Saturday.