Russell Boyle “not giving up on” SST return

Russell Boyle last raced in the Stadium Super Trucks in 2019, but hopes to come back eventually.

“We are not giving up on making a comeback into this series, we look forward to joining back in the near future,” said Boyle.

He made his series début in 2015 at his hometown race Honda Indy Toronto, finishing ninth and seventh in two races, followed by a pair of tenths at the 2016 weekend. Although Toronto was removed from the 2017 and 2018 calendars, he returned to the series at the latter’s Detroit Grand Prix weekend in replacement duty for SST founder Robby Gordon, who was racing the Baja 500; Boyle placed seventh and ninth in Gordon’s #7 after being beset by late contact in both, and points earned by Boyle went towards Gordon’s eventual third-place championship finish.

Toronto came back for the 2019 SST slate, where Boyle finished a career-best fifth in Race #1 and sixth in the second. He has not raced in SST since as COVID-19 and Gordon’s business obligations knocked Toronto off the schedule, prompting him to focus primarily on karting.

The 23-year-old currently runs RTB Motorsports, which includes a karting driver development programme newly introduced for 2023.

While Toronto is on the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series itinerary on 16 July, SST has not confirmed whether they would join the open-wheel series there. As of article publication, known stops include Nashville in August and Crandon the following month. The SST season began in April at Long Beach.