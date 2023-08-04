Sage Karam joins MBM Motorsports for Michigan Xfinity

It has been a difficult NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign for MBM Motorsports, with more races that they failed to qualify than started. They hope Sage Karam can turn their fortune around on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in the #66 Ford Mustang.

“I am very happy to have Sage in our car,” said team owner Carl Long. “Our seat was open, and it just fell into place. He is a champion who can go fast.

“This season has been the worst in our history. We believe we have competitive cars, we just have not shown it this year. For Michigan, we have a really good Ford car and a really good driver with Sage. I am glad Sage and his group are working with us to help start our turnaround.”

The 2013 Indy NXT champion, Karam has been turning his focus towards NASCAR since his first start in 2021. He is doing a part-time schedule for Alpha Prime Racing with a best finish of twenty-second at Chicago before joining Sam Hunt Racing for last weekend’s Road America race, where he contended for the win before falling back in overtime but still scored a fourth-place run.

With his emphasis on stock cars, he has not run an IndyCar Series race all year after doing an Indianapolis 500-based schedule for the past seven seasons.

Karam has never raced at Michigan.

The MBM #66 has been split between Caesar Bacarella, Chad Finchum, Mason Filippi, Timmy Hill, Cameron Lawrence, Mason Maggio, and Dexter Stacey. Stacey holds its best run of twenty-fifth at Road America, and the car is forty-third in owner points.