Anthony Alfredo returns to Our Motorsports for 2024 Xfinity

After a one-year stint with B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Anthony Alfredo is back at Our Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the #5 Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said. “Chris (Our), Mary (Our), Vic (Reynolds), and their families have been working hard to build a competitive programme. We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together.”

Alfredo raced the #23 for Our in 2022, finishing fifteenth in points with three top tens and a best run of fifth at Fontana. The season came on the heels of his lone full campaign in the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports after part-time slates in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

He moved to BJMM for 2023, notching a pair of eighth-place finishes at Daytona and Martinsville en route to a twentieth in the championship. He also made two starts for McLeod’s Live Fast Motorsports Cup team, a thirty-third at Richmond and thirty-fifth at Martinsville.

“We are very excited to welcome Anthony back to Our Motorsports,” commented Our. “We have the same goals and with the experience he has, we know we can excel in 2024.”

Our fielded the #02 for Blaine Perkins, David Starr, and Kyle Weatherman in 2023, with Perkins comprising much of the schedule. The car finished thirty-second in owner points with seven top twenties, the highest a thirteenth at Martinsville by Perkins.