2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: 169 on entry list

Fans disappointed with the entry list for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge should be cheered up by the grid for the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s return to Europe for the inaugural BP Ultimate Rally-Raid. 169 teams, the largest field for a W2RC round outside of the Dakar Rally, comprise the provisional entry list with 87 in FIA categories, 64 for the FIM, 17 in the non-FIA National division for Portuguese Cross-Country Championship competitors, and a single Open car.

The Ultimate class leads the way on the FIA side with 35 cars ahead of Challenger’s 32, SSV’s 19, and the lone Stock entrant. Rally2 also has 35 for the most in FIM followed by eleven Quads and nine apiece in RallyGP and Rally3.

Many who did not race Abu Dhabi will return for Portugal, most notably Dakar champion Carlos Sainz and third-placed Sébastien Loeb, albeit in different rides from what they ran in the season opener. With Team Audi Sport shutting down their rally division weeks before the ADDC due to a lack of parts (and getting fined for it), Sainz has opted to reunite with X-raid Team and race a Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus, with which he won the Dakar in 2020; X-raid’s manager Sven Quandt previously oversaw Audi’s operations via Q Motorsport. Despite not racing the ADDC, Sainz remains the points leader by nine over winner Nasser Al-Attiyah.

While the Prodrive Hunter is still being raced post-Dakar, Loeb has opted to drop down to the Challenger class where he will race a Taurus T3 Max for Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team. Opposite his switch, João Ferreira trades in his Can-Am SSV for a Mini and will team up with Sainz at X-raid. Ferreira is more than familiar with the Mini as he currently races it in the World and European Baja Cups, but this will be just his second time entering a W2RC event in it after his début at the 2022 Andalucía Rally. Eduard Pons is also moving from SSV to Ultimate and will race a Ford Ranger for Past-Racing.

With Pau Navarro unavailable as he focuses on the Rallye Sierra Morena, Sainz’s arrival means X-raid will still have an all-Iberian driver lineup. Vaidotas Žala, another Mini driver, returns though his car is being prepared by Unique Racing Team rather than X-raid; Unique previously did the same for his Mini début at the 2022 Baja Aragón in neighbouring Spain.

Guerlain Chicherit, leading the Toyota Hilux assault, will have Al-Attiyah’s former navigator Mathieu Baumel by his side as his usual co-driver Alex Winocq is out due to injury.

As expected for the series’ return to Europe, many teams and regulars in the FIA European Baja Cup will take part like Ghislain de Mévius and Tiago Reis, who placed second and third in the 2023 European Cup. De Mévius’ family-run GRallyTeam, led by Ultimate driver Guillaume de Mévius, will be well represented with four OT3 cars in Challenger; one of these is driven by Rui Carneiro, whose co-driver Ola Fløene finished third in the 2015 World Rally Championship with Andreas Mikkelsen.

Unique Racing Team boasts experience in the Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship, while its Portuguese counterpart has racers in both FIA and National classes. The seventeen in the latter include five T1 cars (Ultimate in the FIA), six T3 (Challenger), three T2 (Stock), two T4 (SSV), and a T8 (another prototype-based class like T1). Gunther Hinkelmann is the only non-Portuguese National driver as the reigning T1 FIA champion in the Brazilian championship.

The Dutchman Johan Senders is racing a Toyota Hilux in the Open class as it meets neither FIA nor CPTT regulations.

While RallyGP is still scant with just nine riders, it is far more than the Hero MotoSports-only battle in Abu Dhabi as the marque renews their championship battle with Monster Energy Honda Rally Team. ADDC winner Aaron Marè, who filled in at Hero for the injured Sebastian Bühler, is not entered. The race comes on the heels of major shake-ups in the class as José Ignacio Cornejo left Honda, Toby Price departed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing amidst a dialled-down rally programme, and Hero’s Joaquim Rodrigues announced his retirement.

Rally2 championship competitors who missed Abu Dhabi but are back for Portugal include Romain Dumontier and Bradley Cox. Dakar winner Harith Noah also returns, though he is not racing for points.

The Rally3 class for enduro bikes appears at a W2RC round for the first time in 2024. Reigning FIM Bajas World Cup Veterans Trophy winner Pedro Bianchi Prata headlines the nine-rider division.

Manuel Andújar rejoins the championship after winning the Dakar in Quad then skipping the ADDC. CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team also returns, having been forced to miss the second round due to logistical snares created by the Red Sea crisis.

Seventeen riders are part of the Road to Dakar, where being the best finisher in that group will earn them free registration for the 2025 or 2026 Dakar Rally.

The rally begins on 3 April and runs through 7 April.

FIA entry list

Ultimate

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class 200 Carlos Sainz Alex Haro Bravo X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Édouard Boulanger Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ 202 Guerlain Chicherit Mathieu Baumel Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 203 Guillaume de Mévius Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 204 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 205 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 206 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 207 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 208 Saood Variawa François Cazalet Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 209 Cristian Baumgart Gustavo Gugelmin X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter T1+ 210 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter T1+ 211 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 212 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing Red-Lined REVO T1+ 213 Eugenio Amos Paolo Ceci Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 214 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 215 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 216 Vaidotas Žala* Paulo Fiúza Unique Racing Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 217 Tiago Reis* Valter Cardoso Tiago Reis Toyota Hilux T1+ 218 João Ramos* Jorge Carvalho João Ramos Toyota Hilux T1+ 219 Alejandro Martins* David Monteiro Alejandro Martins Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 220 Isidre Esteve* José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 221 Eduard Pons* Candido Carrera Past-Racing Ford Ranger T1+ 222 Jose Luis Garcia* Manuel Navarro Escudería Villa de Llanes Mini John Cooper Works Rally T1.1 223 Francisco Barreto* Carlos Silva Francisco Barreto Toyota Hilux T1+ 224 Benoit Fretin* Cédric Duplé Benoit Fretin Century CR6 T1.2 225 Magdalena Zajac* Marcin Pasek Proxcars TME Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 226 Tomasz Baranowski* Konrad Dudziński Finarto Racing Toyota Hilux T1.1 227 José Rogeira* Paulo Marques José Rogeira Ford Ranger T1.1 228 Ronald Schoolderman* Mark Salomons 4×4 Centrum Ermelo Mitsubishi ASX T1.1 229 Rients Hofstra* Wouter de Graaf Rients Hofstra Red-Lined VK56 T1.1 230 Stefan Carmans* Arjan van Tiel Stefan Carmans Red-Lined REVO T1+ 231 Rik van den Brink* Gydo Heimans Rik van den Brink Mitsubishi ASX T1.1 232 Maria Luís Gameiro* José Marques Maria Luís Gameiro Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 233 Pim Klaassen* Teun van Dal DaklaPack Rallysport Red-Lined Nissan VK50 T1.1 234 Dave Klaassen* Tessa Rooth DaklaPack Rallysport Red-Lined Nissan VK56 T1.1 * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Challenger

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 300 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Can-Am Factory Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 301 Austin Jones Oriol Mena Can-Am Factory Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 302 Nicolás Cavigliasso Valentina Pertegarini Wevers Sport Taurus T3 Max 303 Marcelo Gastaldi Carlos Sachs BBR Motorsport Taurus T3 Max 304 Dania Akeel Stéphane Duplé Wevers Sport Taurus T3 Max 305 Ricardo Porém Luís Marques MMP Compétition Taurus T3 Max 306 Mário Franco João Serôdio Franco Sport Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 307 Sébastien Loeb* Fabian Lurquin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Taurus T3 Max 308 Cristina Gutiérrez* Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Taurus T3 Max 309 Hernán Garcés* Juan Pablo Latrach South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 310 Ghislain de Mévius* Johan Jalet GRallyTeam GRally OT3 311 João Dias* João Miranda Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 312 Armindo Araújo* Pedro Ré Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 313 Alexandre Pinto* Bernardo Oliveira Alexandre Pinto Can-Am Maverick X3 314 Francisco Guedes* Joel Lutas Francisco Guedes Can-Am Maverick X3 315 Miguel Barbosa* Luís Ramalho Miguel Barbosa Taurus T3 Max 316 Luís Portela Morais* David Megre GRallyTeam GRally OT3 317 Rui Carneiro* Ola Fløene GRallyTeam GRally OT3 318 William Buller* Daniel Jordão William Buller Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 319 Hélder Rodrigues* Gonçalo Reis Hélder Rodrigues Can-Am Maverick X3 320 Luís Cidade* Pedro Mendonça Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 321 Jordi Segura* Sergi Brugue FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick X3 322 Paulo Jorge Rodrigues* Miguel Salvador Paulo Jorge Rodrigues Can-Am Maverick X3 323 Adroaldo Weisheimer* Albert Andreotti GRallyTeam GRally OT3 324 Ricardo Sousa* Jorge Brandão Ricardo Sousa Can-Am Maverick X3 325 Óscar Ral Verdu* Xavier Blanco Buggy Masters Team Can-Am Maverick X3 326 Pedro Gonçalves* Rui Fraco Pedro Gonçalves Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 327 Sérgio Vitorino* André Marçal Lopes Sérgio Vitorino Can-Am Maverick X3 328 Nuno Rogério* Pedro Santos Nuno Rogério Can-Am Maverick X3 329 Marco Pereira* Eurico Adão Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 330 Roberto Rodriguez Gamboa* Herman Rodriguez Gamboa Roberto Rodriguez Gamboa Herrador HRX-3 331 Puck Klaassen* Augusto Sanz Wevers Sport Taurus T3 Max

SSV

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 Yasir Seaidan Michaël Metge Race World Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 401 Sebastián Guayasamín Fernando Acosta FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 402 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente OnlyFans Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 403 Ricardo Ramilo Fausto Mota Ricardo Ramilo Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 404 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon Claude Fournier Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 405 João Monteiro* Nuno Morais South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 406 Gonçalo Guerreiro* José Sá Pires Gonçalo Guerreiro Polaris RZR Pro R 407 Alexander Josef Toril Boquoi* Pedro Gabriel Lopez Chavez Escudería JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 408 José Óscar Nogueira* Arcélio Couto José Óscar Nogueira Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 409 Miguel Toril Boquoi* Rosa Romero Font Escudería JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 410 João Paula* Nuno Mota Ribeiro João Paula Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 411 Jérémie Renou* Antoine Sanchez Jérémie Renou Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 412 José Morgado* Gonçalo Magalhães José Morgado Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 413 Filipe Manuel Aniceto Lopes* Fáio João Simões dos Santos Filipe Manuel Aniceto Lopes Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 414 Reinaldo Varela* Felipe Bianquine Reinaldo Varela Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 415 Ruben Jorge Rodrigues* Rui Jorge Moreira Paulo Ruben Jorge Rodrigues Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 416 Vitor da Silva Moutinho* Max Delfino Vitor da Silva Moutinho Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 417 Adrien Choblet* Laurent Magat Adrien Choblet Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 418 Rui Serpa* Rui Pita Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR

Stock

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 500 Carlos Jorge Mendes* Rui Silva Carlos Jorge Mendes Isuzu D-Max

FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 9 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 10 Skyler Howes Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 15 Lorenzo Santolino* Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Sherco 450 SEF Rally 30 António Maio* Yamaha Portugal Yamaha WR450F Rally 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 46 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 68 Tosha Schareina Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 16 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 18 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 20 Harith Noah* Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Sherco 450 SEF Rally 26 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 28 Mathieu Dovèze BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 32 David Casteu* # David Casteu KTM 450 Rally Replica 33 Jan Brabec Strojrent Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 40 Bruno Santos* Bruno Santos Husqvarna 450 Rally 41 Nicolas Horeaux* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 43 Ferran Zaragoza* # Pedrega Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 44 Matthieu Cauvin* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 45 Jatin Jain* Jatin Jain Kove 450 Rally 47 José Ramón Colomar Pallarés* Joyride Race Service KTM 450 Rally Replica 48 Joan Viñals Jul* Joyride Race Service KTM 450 Rally Replica 49 Rémy Moreau* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 52 Marshall Méplon* # Marshall Méplon KTM 450 Rally Replica 53 Adriá Pascuet Compte* # Joyride Race Service KTM 450 Rally Replica 54 Dwain Barnard* # Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 55 Carlos Lopez Belloso* # Pedrega Team Fantic XEF Rally 450 56 Paul Costes* Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 57 Adrien Costes* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 58 Christopher Jautard* # Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 59 Pedro Pinheiro* # Pedro Pinheiro Husqvarna 450 Rally 60 Sergio Fernandez Garcia* # Pedrega Team Husqvarna 450 Rally 61 Vaughn Roux* BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 62 Alexandre Vaudan* # Alexandre Vaughn KTM 450 Rally Replica 63 Jeremías Pascual* # Pedrega Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 64 Romain Souvignet* # Romain Souvignet KTM 450 Rally 65 Josep Pedró Subirats* Pedrega Team GasGas RX 450F Replica 69 Edgar Canet Ardevol* Edgar Canet Ardevol KTM 450 Rally Replica 71 Jorge Escobedo* Pedrega Team Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 84 Martim Ventura* # Martim Ventura KTM 450 Rally 127 Ronald Venter* Ronald Venter KTM 450 Rally 129 Sébastien Herbet # Sébastien Herbet Husqvarna 450 Rally Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

# – Road to Dakar

Rally3

Number Rider Team Bike 50 Gonçalo Amaral* Gonçalo Amaral Honda CRF450RX 51 Salvador Amaral* Salvador Amaral Honda CRF450RX 67 John Medina Salazar* John Medina Salazar KTM 450 EXC-F 72 Richárd Hodola* Richárd Hodola KTM 450 EXC-F 73 José Flores García* José Flores García Beta RR 4T 430 77 Pedro Bianchi Prata* Pedro Bianchi Prata Honda CRF450RX 78 Francisco España* Francisco España Honda CRF450RX 79 Gustavo Vila* Gustavo Vila Honda CRF450RX 80 Rafic Eid* Rafic Eid RedMoto 450RX

Quad

Number Rider Team Quad 171 Juraj Varga Varga Motorsport Yamaha Raptor 700 174 Manuel Andújar 7240 Team Yamaha Raptor 700 175 Antanas Kanopkinas CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 176 Gaëtan Martinez CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 177 Kamil Wiśniewski ORLEN Team Yamaha Raptor 700 178 Mikołaj Krysik* Martin Rally Team Yamaha Raptor 700 179 Hani Al-Noumesi Hani Al-Noumesi Yamaha Raptor 700 180 Ayelén Bogado* # Ayelén Bogado* Yamaha Raptor 700 181 Alberto Prieto Ruiz* # Alberto Prieto Ruiz Polaris Scrambler 850 182 Suany Martinez Suany Martinez Polaris Scrambler 850 193 Marcin Wilkołek* # Marcin Wilkołek Yamaha Raptor 700

Open entry list

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 700 Johan Senders* Kala Senders Johan Senders Toyota Hilux

National entry list