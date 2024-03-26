World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: 169 on entry list

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Fans disappointed with the entry list for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge should be cheered up by the grid for the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s return to Europe for the inaugural BP Ultimate Rally-Raid. 169 teams, the largest field for a W2RC round outside of the Dakar Rally, comprise the provisional entry list with 87 in FIA categories, 64 for the FIM, 17 in the non-FIA National division for Portuguese Cross-Country Championship competitors, and a single Open car.

The Ultimate class leads the way on the FIA side with 35 cars ahead of Challenger’s 32, SSV’s 19, and the lone Stock entrant. Rally2 also has 35 for the most in FIM followed by eleven Quads and nine apiece in RallyGP and Rally3.

Many who did not race Abu Dhabi will return for Portugal, most notably Dakar champion Carlos Sainz and third-placed Sébastien Loeb, albeit in different rides from what they ran in the season opener. With Team Audi Sport shutting down their rally division weeks before the ADDC due to a lack of parts (and getting fined for it), Sainz has opted to reunite with X-raid Team and race a Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus, with which he won the Dakar in 2020; X-raid’s manager Sven Quandt previously oversaw Audi’s operations via Q Motorsport. Despite not racing the ADDC, Sainz remains the points leader by nine over winner Nasser Al-Attiyah.

While the Prodrive Hunter is still being raced post-Dakar, Loeb has opted to drop down to the Challenger class where he will race a Taurus T3 Max for Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team. Opposite his switch, João Ferreira trades in his Can-Am SSV for a Mini and will team up with Sainz at X-raid. Ferreira is more than familiar with the Mini as he currently races it in the World and European Baja Cups, but this will be just his second time entering a W2RC event in it after his début at the 2022 Andalucía Rally. Eduard Pons is also moving from SSV to Ultimate and will race a Ford Ranger for Past-Racing.

With Pau Navarro unavailable as he focuses on the Rallye Sierra Morena, Sainz’s arrival means X-raid will still have an all-Iberian driver lineup. Vaidotas Žala, another Mini driver, returns though his car is being prepared by Unique Racing Team rather than X-raid; Unique previously did the same for his Mini début at the 2022 Baja Aragón in neighbouring Spain.

Guerlain Chicherit, leading the Toyota Hilux assault, will have Al-Attiyah’s former navigator Mathieu Baumel by his side as his usual co-driver Alex Winocq is out due to injury.

As expected for the series’ return to Europe, many teams and regulars in the FIA European Baja Cup will take part like Ghislain de Mévius and Tiago Reis, who placed second and third in the 2023 European Cup. De Mévius’ family-run GRallyTeam, led by Ultimate driver Guillaume de Mévius, will be well represented with four OT3 cars in Challenger; one of these is driven by Rui Carneiro, whose co-driver Ola Fløene finished third in the 2015 World Rally Championship with Andreas Mikkelsen.

Unique Racing Team boasts experience in the Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship, while its Portuguese counterpart has racers in both FIA and National classes. The seventeen in the latter include five T1 cars (Ultimate in the FIA), six T3 (Challenger), three T2 (Stock), two T4 (SSV), and a T8 (another prototype-based class like T1). Gunther Hinkelmann is the only non-Portuguese National driver as the reigning T1 FIA champion in the Brazilian championship.

The Dutchman Johan Senders is racing a Toyota Hilux in the Open class as it meets neither FIA nor CPTT regulations.

While RallyGP is still scant with just nine riders, it is far more than the Hero MotoSports-only battle in Abu Dhabi as the marque renews their championship battle with Monster Energy Honda Rally Team. ADDC winner Aaron Marè, who filled in at Hero for the injured Sebastian Bühler, is not entered. The race comes on the heels of major shake-ups in the class as José Ignacio Cornejo left Honda, Toby Price departed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing amidst a dialled-down rally programme, and Hero’s Joaquim Rodrigues announced his retirement.

Rally2 championship competitors who missed Abu Dhabi but are back for Portugal include Romain Dumontier and Bradley Cox. Dakar winner Harith Noah also returns, though he is not racing for points.

The Rally3 class for enduro bikes appears at a W2RC round for the first time in 2024. Reigning FIM Bajas World Cup Veterans Trophy winner Pedro Bianchi Prata headlines the nine-rider division.

Manuel Andújar rejoins the championship after winning the Dakar in Quad then skipping the ADDC. CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team also returns, having been forced to miss the second round due to logistical snares created by the Red Sea crisis.

Seventeen riders are part of the Road to Dakar, where being the best finisher in that group will earn them free registration for the 2025 or 2026 Dakar Rally.

The rally begins on 3 April and runs through 7 April.

FIA entry list

Ultimate

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClass
200Carlos SainzAlex Haro BravoX-raid Mini JCW TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+
201Nasser Al-AttiyahÉdouard BoulangerNasser RacingProdrive HunterT1+
202Guerlain ChicheritMathieu BaumelOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
203Guillaume de MéviusXavier PanseriOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
204Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
205Lucas MoraesArmand MonleónToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR HiluxT1+
206Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR HiluxT1+
207Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
208Saood VariawaFrançois CazaletToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR HiluxT1+
209Cristian BaumgartGustavo GugelminX Rally TeamProdrive HunterT1+
210Marcos BaumgartKleber CinceaX Rally TeamProdrive HunterT1+
211Juan Cruz YacopiniDaniel OliveirasOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
212Aliyyah KolocSébastien DelaunayBuggyra ZM RacingRed-Lined REVOT1+
213Eugenio AmosPaolo CeciOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
214João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroX-raid Mini JCW TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+
215Lionel BaudLucie BaudOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
216Vaidotas Žala*Paulo FiúzaUnique Racing TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+
217Tiago Reis*Valter CardosoTiago ReisToyota HiluxT1+
218João Ramos*Jorge CarvalhoJoão RamosToyota HiluxT1+
219Alejandro Martins*David MonteiroAlejandro MartinsMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+
220Isidre Esteve*José Maria Villalobos ValcarcelOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
221Eduard Pons*Candido CarreraPast-RacingFord RangerT1+
222Jose Luis Garcia*Manuel NavarroEscudería Villa de LlanesMini John Cooper Works RallyT1.1
223Francisco Barreto*Carlos SilvaFrancisco BarretoToyota HiluxT1+
224Benoit Fretin*Cédric DupléBenoit FretinCentury CR6T1.2
225Magdalena Zajac*Marcin PasekProxcars TME Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1.1
226Tomasz Baranowski*Konrad DudzińskiFinarto RacingToyota HiluxT1.1
227José Rogeira*Paulo MarquesJosé RogeiraFord RangerT1.1
228Ronald Schoolderman*Mark Salomons4×4 Centrum ErmeloMitsubishi ASXT1.1
229Rients Hofstra*Wouter de GraafRients HofstraRed-Lined VK56T1.1
230Stefan Carmans*Arjan van TielStefan CarmansRed-Lined REVOT1+
231Rik van den Brink*Gydo HeimansRik van den BrinkMitsubishi ASXT1.1
232Maria Luís Gameiro*José MarquesMaria Luís GameiroMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+
233Pim Klaassen*Teun van DalDaklaPack RallysportRed-Lined Nissan VK50T1.1
234Dave Klaassen*Tessa RoothDaklaPack RallysportRed-Lined Nissan VK56T1.1
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Challenger

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
300Rokas BaciuškaOriol VidalCan-Am Factory TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
301Austin JonesOriol MenaCan-Am Factory TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
302Nicolás CavigliassoValentina PertegariniWevers SportTaurus T3 Max
303Marcelo GastaldiCarlos SachsBBR MotorsportTaurus T3 Max
304Dania AkeelStéphane DupléWevers SportTaurus T3 Max
305Ricardo PorémLuís MarquesMMP CompétitionTaurus T3 Max
306Mário FrancoJoão SerôdioFranco SportYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
307Sébastien Loeb*Fabian LurquinRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamTaurus T3 Max
308Cristina Gutiérrez*Pablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamTaurus T3 Max
309Hernán Garcés*Juan Pablo LatrachSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
310Ghislain de Mévius*Johan JaletGRallyTeamGRally OT3
311João Dias*João MirandaSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
312Armindo Araújo*Pedro RéSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
313Alexandre Pinto*Bernardo OliveiraAlexandre PintoCan-Am Maverick X3
314Francisco Guedes*Joel LutasFrancisco GuedesCan-Am Maverick X3
315Miguel Barbosa*Luís RamalhoMiguel BarbosaTaurus T3 Max
316Luís Portela Morais*David MegreGRallyTeamGRally OT3
317Rui Carneiro*Ola FløeneGRallyTeamGRally OT3
318William Buller*Daniel JordãoWilliam BullerYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
319Hélder Rodrigues*Gonçalo ReisHélder RodriguesCan-Am Maverick X3
320Luís Cidade*Pedro MendonçaSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
321Jordi Segura*Sergi BrugueFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
322Paulo Jorge Rodrigues*Miguel SalvadorPaulo Jorge RodriguesCan-Am Maverick X3
323Adroaldo Weisheimer*Albert AndreottiGRallyTeamGRally OT3
324Ricardo Sousa*Jorge BrandãoRicardo SousaCan-Am Maverick X3
325Óscar Ral Verdu*Xavier BlancoBuggy Masters TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
326Pedro Gonçalves*Rui FracoPedro GonçalvesYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
327Sérgio Vitorino*André Marçal LopesSérgio VitorinoCan-Am Maverick X3
328Nuno Rogério*Pedro SantosNuno RogérioCan-Am Maverick X3
329Marco Pereira*Eurico AdãoSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
330Roberto Rodriguez Gamboa*Herman Rodriguez GamboaRoberto Rodriguez GamboaHerrador HRX-3
331Puck Klaassen*Augusto SanzWevers SportTaurus T3 Max

SSV

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
400Yasir SeaidanMichaël MetgeRace World TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
401Sebastián GuayasamínFernando AcostaFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
402Rebecca BusiSergio LafuenteOnlyFans RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
403Ricardo RamiloFausto MotaRicardo RamiloCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
404Claude FournierSerge GounonClaude FournierCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
405João Monteiro*Nuno MoraisSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
406Gonçalo Guerreiro*José Sá PiresGonçalo GuerreiroPolaris RZR Pro R
407Alexander Josef Toril Boquoi*Pedro Gabriel Lopez ChavezEscudería JMP RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
408José Óscar Nogueira*Arcélio CoutoJosé Óscar NogueiraCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
409Miguel Toril Boquoi*Rosa Romero FontEscudería JMP RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
410João Paula*Nuno Mota RibeiroJoão PaulaCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
411Jérémie Renou*Antoine SanchezJérémie RenouCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
412José Morgado*Gonçalo MagalhãesJosé MorgadoCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
413Filipe Manuel Aniceto Lopes*Fáio João Simões dos SantosFilipe Manuel Aniceto LopesCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
414Reinaldo Varela*Felipe BianquineReinaldo VarelaCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
415Ruben Jorge Rodrigues*Rui Jorge Moreira PauloRuben Jorge RodriguesCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
416Vitor da Silva Moutinho*Max DelfinoVitor da Silva MoutinhoCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
417Adrien Choblet*Laurent MagatAdrien ChobletCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
418Rui Serpa*Rui PitaSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR

Stock

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
500Carlos Jorge Mendes*Rui SilvaCarlos Jorge MendesIsuzu D-Max

FIM entry list

RallyGP

NumberRiderTeamBike
7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
9Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
10Skyler HowesMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
14Sebastian BühlerHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
15Lorenzo Santolino*Sherco TVS Rally Factory TeamSherco 450 SEF Rally
30António Maio*Yamaha PortugalYamaha WR450F Rally
42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
46Ross BranchHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
68Tosha SchareinaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally

Rally2

NumberRiderTeamBike
16Romain DumontierTeam Dumontier RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
18Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
20Harith Noah*Sherco TVS Rally Factory TeamSherco 450 SEF Rally
26Konrad DąbrowskiDUUST Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
28Mathieu DovèzeBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
32David Casteu* #David CasteuKTM 450 Rally Replica
33Jan BrabecStrojrent RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
40Bruno Santos*Bruno SantosHusqvarna 450 Rally
41Nicolas Horeaux*Nomade RacingKTM 450 Rally
43Ferran Zaragoza* #Pedrega TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
44Matthieu Cauvin*Nomade RacingKTM 450 Rally
45Jatin Jain*Jatin JainKove 450 Rally
47José Ramón Colomar Pallarés*Joyride Race ServiceKTM 450 Rally Replica
48Joan Viñals Jul*Joyride Race ServiceKTM 450 Rally Replica
49Rémy Moreau*Nomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
52Marshall Méplon* #Marshall MéplonKTM 450 Rally Replica
53Adriá Pascuet Compte* #Joyride Race ServiceKTM 450 Rally Replica
54Dwain Barnard* #Nomade RacingKTM 450 Rally
55Carlos Lopez Belloso* #Pedrega TeamFantic XEF Rally 450
56Paul Costes*Nomade RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
57Adrien Costes*Nomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
58Christopher Jautard* #Nomade RacingKTM 450 Rally Replica
59Pedro Pinheiro* #Pedro PinheiroHusqvarna 450 Rally
60Sergio Fernandez Garcia* #Pedrega TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally
61Vaughn Roux*BAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
62Alexandre Vaudan* #Alexandre VaughnKTM 450 Rally Replica
63Jeremías Pascual* #Pedrega TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally Replica
64Romain Souvignet* #Romain SouvignetKTM 450 Rally
65Josep Pedró Subirats*Pedrega TeamGasGas RX 450F Replica
69Edgar Canet Ardevol*Edgar Canet ArdevolKTM 450 Rally Replica
71Jorge Escobedo*Pedrega TeamHusqvarna FR 450 Rally
76Jean-Loup LepanDUUST Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally Replica
84Martim Ventura* #Martim VenturaKTM 450 Rally
127Ronald Venter*Ronald VenterKTM 450 Rally
129Sébastien Herbet #Sébastien HerbetHusqvarna 450 Rally
Bold – Junior Trophy
Italics – Veteran Trophy
# – Road to Dakar

Rally3

NumberRiderTeamBike
50Gonçalo Amaral*Gonçalo AmaralHonda CRF450RX
51Salvador Amaral*Salvador AmaralHonda CRF450RX
67John Medina Salazar*John Medina SalazarKTM 450 EXC-F
72Richárd Hodola*Richárd HodolaKTM 450 EXC-F
73José Flores García*José Flores GarcíaBeta RR 4T 430
77Pedro Bianchi Prata*Pedro Bianchi PrataHonda CRF450RX
78Francisco España*Francisco EspañaHonda CRF450RX
79Gustavo Vila*Gustavo VilaHonda CRF450RX
80Rafic Eid*Rafic EidRedMoto 450RX

Quad

NumberRiderTeamQuad
171Juraj VargaVarga MotorsportYamaha Raptor 700
174Manuel Andújar7240 TeamYamaha Raptor 700
175Antanas KanopkinasCFMOTO Thunder Racing TeamCFMOTO CFORCE 1000
176Gaëtan MartinezCFMOTO Thunder Racing TeamCFMOTO CFORCE 1000
177Kamil WiśniewskiORLEN TeamYamaha Raptor 700
178Mikołaj Krysik*Martin Rally TeamYamaha Raptor 700
179Hani Al-NoumesiHani Al-NoumesiYamaha Raptor 700
180Ayelén Bogado* #Ayelén Bogado*Yamaha Raptor 700
181Alberto Prieto Ruiz* #Alberto Prieto RuizPolaris Scrambler 850
182Suany MartinezSuany MartinezPolaris Scrambler 850
193Marcin Wilkołek* #Marcin WilkołekYamaha Raptor 700

Open entry list

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
700Johan Senders*Kala SendersJohan SendersToyota Hilux

National entry list

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClass
701Lino Carapeta*Fábio CarapetaLino CarapetaFord RangerT1
702João Lourenço*Nuno SousaJoão LourençoMitsubishi Racing LancerT1
703Edgar Condesso*Nuno SilvaEdgar CondessoFord MO ERX05 PROTOT1
704Nuno Madeiro*José JanelaNuno MadeiroFord RangerT1
705Sérgio Matos*Sébastião DominguesSérgio MatosToyota HiluxT1
706Bernardo Sousa*Hugo MagalhãesBenimoto RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T3
707Daniel Silva*Hugo LopesDaniel SilvaCan-Am Maverick X3T3
708Filipe Cameirinha*Jérémy DuboisBenimoto RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T3
709Nelson Beiró*Ricardo BritoNelson BeiróCan-Am Maverick X3T3
710Nuno Faria*João MartinsBenimoto RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T3
711Gunther Hinkelmann*Maykel JustoSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3T3
712João Carvalho*António CarvalhoSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T4
713Ricardo Oliveiro*Pedro CaçãoBenimoto RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T4
714Tomás Gameiro*António SaraivaTomás GameiroToyota Land Cruiser 200T2
715Eduardo Rodrigues*António NunesEduardo RodriguesToyota Land Cruiser 200T2
716Francisco Dias*Gonçalo CunhaFrancisco DiasNissan Pick-UpT2
717Joel Marrazes*José MotacoJoel MarrazesNissan NavaraT8
