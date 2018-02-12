Brett Smith completes Eurtotech BTCC line up

Brett Smith completes Eurotech’s three car line-up for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The Mini Challenge champion made his BTCC debut last season, standing in for father and Eurotech principal Jeff Smith, who was side-lined due to injuries sustained in qualifying at Croft.

Smith impressed in his partial campaign, taking four points finishes and two Jack Sears victories. His father is confident he can continue to build on the success this year.

“The BTCC is a monumental step up from any other UK championship,” he said. “With Brett having had no testing in the Honda Civic Type R, we were initially quite conservative on car set up.

“Whilst I have always been aware of Brett’s natural talent as a driver, I like many others were taken aback by just how quickly he got to grips with BTCC.

“As we saw in free practice at the final race weekend at Brands, he was fully committed. Unfortunately in qualifying, he was caught out by the rapidly changing conditions. Had this not happened, I’m sure he would have been right at the sharp end and would have got his maiden podium.

“Given this success, I see no reason for Brett not to be challenging very hard this year and look forward to seeing him on the podium.”

Jeff Smith has been forced to sit out this season as he recovers from an operation to repair nerve damage in his shoulder, but still hopes to return to racing in the future.

“Obviously the circumstances around me coming into the BTCC weren’t ideal,” said Brett Smith. “It would have been great to share the gird with my dad as I have done in the Mini Challenge, though we are still hoping that can be realised with a swift recovery.

“Nevertheless, it’s always been a dream of mine to race in the BTCC. It has a rich history, and it’s an unrivaled spectacle but for me it’s the challenge of beating 31 other drivers who on their day are also capable of beating you.

“There are very few other championships in the world which can lay claim to that and it’s my intention this year to build upon the steady progress I made between Snetterton to Brands Hatch, and to be towards the front, challenging for podiums and, with a little bit of reverse grid luck, possibly even a win in 2018.”

Smith is the final driver to be confirmed at Eurotech for 2018. He’ll be joined by BTCC race winner Jack Goff and Matt Simpson.