GB3 race-winner Faria joins Sauber Academy alongside Pourchaire

Brazilian Roberto Faria has joined the Sauber Academy for 2022, as he prepares for his second full GB3 Championship season.

He will compete with Carlin in GB3, having moved up from the F4 British Championship with Fortec Motorsport in the latter stages of the 2020 season.

Shortly after stepping up to what was then BRDC British F3, he took his first podium at Silverstone at the final round.

His first full season brought nine podiums and a win at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and caught the eye of Trevor Carlin‘s eponymous Teams’ Champions from down the paddock.

He will compete against Javier Sagrera and Callum Voisin at Carlin, and joins ART Grand Prix‘s FIA Formula 2 title favourite Théo Pourchaire in the Sauber Academy, associated with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

“Joining the Sauber Academy is something special for me and I am grateful to the team for this opportunity,” Faria said.

“As a young driver, knowing I can rely on the experience and the know-how of a team that [has] developed some of the biggest names in motorsport is huge and I look forward to repaying the trust that has been put in me.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and show the progress I am making.”

Beat Zehnder, Sporting Director of Sauber Motorsport said “The Sauber Academy’s 2022 roster is very promising.

“We are… delighted to welcome Roberto to the Sauber Academy.

“His early results have been impressive, especially as he had to deal with the difficult transition from karting to single-seaters and South America to Europe at the same time.

“We believe the Academy will help Roberto develop in the next steps of his motorsport journey; we are looking forward to unlock[ing] all his potential together.”